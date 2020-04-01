Chestertown Spy COVID-19 Daily Mid-Shore Update for April 1 (10:30 AM)

For the next few weeks, the Spy will be aggregating the latest news updates, as well as closings and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mid-Shore, every twenty-four hours. If your organization, school or business is not listed, please send us information about programming changes at editor@chestertownspy.org or editor@talbotspy.org.

Summary

Sources: State and local health departments

Daily change is the total (and, for state level data, the percentage) increase in confirmed cases since the previous day. This chart will be updated with the latest statistics between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Latest News

April 1 10:30 a.m.

• Dorchester County has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and the number of cases statewide increased by 325 to 1,985, a nearly 20 percent increase from Tuesday’s tally.

• Queen Anne’s County saw its number of confirmed cases go from 4 to 7. Cecil County had one additional case.

• Reported deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland rose from 18 to 31.

March 31 3 p.m.

• In the past 24 hours, Maryland added 247 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,660 cases and 18 deaths.

• Only 2% of the cases are on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Kent County has three confirmed cases.

• MEMA guidelines recommend that workers at essential businesses carry letters from their employers when

traveling.

March 31 10:30 a.m.

Key points

• Hospitals are beginning to see a surge in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 disease.

• Testing will continue today and tomorrow at the mobile testing center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

Patients MUST have orders from a healthcare provider.

• Employers should focus on protecting workers and their families by following recommendations for minimal

staffing, social distancing, and hand washing.

March 30 3 p.m.

Gov. Hogan Issues Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Hogan has issued an executive order requiring all Marylanders to stay at home. The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention, or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said Monday.

“This is a deadly public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home, we are directing them to do so,” he said. “Today’s order states that any person who knowingly and willfully violates the order is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction is subject to imprisonment not to exceed one year or a fine not exceeding $5,000 or both.”

“People are not locked in their homes; we’re just telling people that they need to stay in their homes except for essential and necessary things,” Hogan said. “People have to go out and get the food they need, to get prescriptions, you should be able to get outside for your own physical and mental well-being and go for a walk and take your dog for a walk. You should not be going out with a crowd of a hundred people congregating in a park somewhere.

“If your faucets … if your plumbing is leaking all over your house and you have to go out and do something about fixing that that’s probably a necessary function but you shouldn’t be out shopping for new carpets or cabinets or out buying furniture or clothing…. You should be buying the necessary things you need to survive,” he said.

March 30 10:30 a.m.

Maryland has 1,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 patients have died; there have been 13,316 negative test results.

There have been four confirmed cases each in Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties; Kent County has 3, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Dorchester and Allegany remain the only counties in Maryland without a confirmed case.

Md. Park Service Closes Beaches, Playgrounds

We have temporarily closed to the public all areas where people may congregate, including all visitor centers, all beaches, busy trails, all administrative buildings, all concessions, some viewing areas, most fishing piers, all shelters, all playgrounds, as well as all nature/interpretive centers we manage.

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, Sandy Point State Park, and Assateague State Park are closed; the boat launches at Sandy Point and Assateague are open.

March 29 9 a.m.

COVID-19 Death Toll In Maryland Doubles, Outbreak at Carroll County Nursing Home

State officials Saturday night, in coordination with the Carroll County Health Department, announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where a total of 66 residents have tested positive, with 11 currently hospitalized.

Earlier Saturday evening, the Maryland Department of Health announced five additional deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the state’s total to 10 deaths.

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following update to Marylanders:

“It took nearly three weeks for the National Capital Region to go from 0 to 1,000 cases of COVID-19. It took three days for the region to go from 1,000 to 2,000 cases in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. This is a rapidly evolving and escalating emergency which is now surrounding the nation’s capital.

“The number of deaths in our state as a result of COVID-19 has doubled. We have lost 10 of our fellow Marylanders, and we mourn each and every one of them.

“Tonight, Maryland has experienced a tragic coronavirus outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy. Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed.

“I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and first responders all across our state who are working around the clock to respond to this pandemic.

“As we have been warning for weeks, older Marylanders and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable and at a significantly higher risk of contracting this disease.

“We continue to call for Marylanders to stay at home, except for essential reasons, in order to help stop the spread of this virus.

“We are leveraging the full arsenal of public health and government, but defeating this invisible enemy will require a unity of effort and spirit like nothing we have ever faced.”

March 28 3 p.m.

Key Points for March 28

• In the past 24 hours, Maryland added 218 new cases, increasing the total number to 992 in the state of

Maryland. Two of the new cases are in Talbot County.

• Officials are preparing for a sharp increase daily for the next two weeks.

• Home daycare providers can be licensed to provide shelter to the children of essential personnel. The Maryland

State Department of Education website lists those already approved.

• Daycare centers not providing services to essential personnel have been ordered to close, effective March 27.

March 28 10:30 a.m.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland neared 1,000 and a second case was confirmed in Talbot County, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Maryland reports that 226 patients were hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 and 32 have been released from isolation.

The state also has had 11,516 negative test results.

There are now two cases each in Kent and Talbot, and one case each in Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties.

Cecil County has 13 confirmed cases, Wicomico 6, Worcester 2 and Somerset 1.

March 27 3 p.m.

Following social distancing, sanitizing guidelines, Kent health officer says

Kent County’s health officer urged residents to follow social distancing and cleaning guidelines and to rely on reliable sources for information about COVID-19.

Kent County has confirmed two residents with the virus, with the most recent positive test result being reported to the health department late Thursday night. The county’s second patient is a man in his 60s with no known travel history. He was tested on March 23.

William Webb, Kent County health officer, said area residents should continue to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and regular cleaning of surfaces.

“The important message that I want to send is for the community not to panic,” he said. “This disease will be with us, it’s here in the community and will be with us for a while. Most people who get infected only develop a mild case of the disease and will be able to recover at home with minimal medical attention.”

As the pandemic continues and more cases are confirmed, he urged all residents to “use reliable sources of information.

“In a small community there are a whole lot of rumors that go around and there can be a lot of misinformation,” Webb said. “I encourage everyone to use reliable sources such as the CDC web page, the Maryland Department of Health andthe Kent County Department of Health web page.

Those without internet access may call 2-1-1 at any time or the Kent County Health Department’s hotline at 410-778-1350 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

March 27 10:30 a.m.

Maryland saw another jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday morning, with the total increasing from 580 to 774, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Five Marylanders have now died as a result of the virus, which has seen 173 patients hospitalized at some point and 25 released from isolation.

March 26 3 p.m.

Maryland Reports 157 New COVID-19 Cases

The State of Maryland now has 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 157 new cases, which is by far the largest one-day increase to date. There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases in the National Capital Region — in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

Gov. Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America. As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise.

“Today, we are also seeing an unprecedented increase in the number of Marylanders filing for unemployment. We are going to do everything we can to help people and small businesses get back on their feet.

“This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends. We have never faced anything like this ever before, and I continue to urge the people of our state to stay in place at home and stay safe.

“I want Marylanders to know that if we continue to lead and work together—if we rely on and help each other—together we will get through this crisis.”

March 26 10 a.m.

Kent schools ready for remote instruction

Kent County schools are preparing plans for teaching students remotely during an extended closure that will last until at least April 24.

Karen Couch, Kent’s school superintendent, said administrators “began preparing a continuity of learning plan to meet the expectations as outlined by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).

“Communication is critical to our success; therefore, as soon as approved, the continuity of learning plan will be shared through social media and our website,” Couch wrote. “Next week, teachers will also make personal contact with families to share expectations for our approved plan.”

Washington College student tests positive for COVID-19

A Washington College student who lives in off-campus housing has tested positive for COVID-19. The student returned to their home in Chestertown the weekend of March 13-15 and attended an off-campus outdoor gathering at another private student residence in Chestertown on the afternoon of March 13.

The college is assisting the Kent County Health Department by helping to identify others who may have come into contact with this student from March 13-15. Health Department officials have asked that any individual who attended an off-campus gathering hosted by Washington College students the afternoon of March 13 contact them and self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period, ending Sunday, March 29. Questions and concerns should be directed to the Kent County Health Department at 410-778-1350.

Key points

• A record 3.3 million people applied for unemployment

• Senate OKs $2 trillion economic stimulus bill; measure goes to House

March 25 3 p.m.

Schools closed through April 24

Maryland schools will remain closed for an additional four weeks, through April 24, State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a State House news conference, Salmon said the decision followed “lengthy discussions with health experts from around the state.”

“We do not make this decision lightly,” she said, “however with the challenges facing the state and our country, we have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our school communities and the community at large.”

Salmon said it’s too soon to know whether schools will be able to reopen on April 27, the following Monday.

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) said he supported the decision to extend the closure. He characterized the notion of reopening in four weeks as “aspirational,” depending on the progress of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Two weeks ago the state ordered schools to shut down, and switch to remote learning, through March 27.

That decision sent local systems scrambling to set up remote learning, with some systems having the resources and personnel to move more quickly than others.

The decision to keep schools closed another four weeks came one day after the Maryland State Board of Education voted to keep Salmon on the job indefinitely. She had announced plans to retire on June 30.

By Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters

March 25 9 a.m.

Kent County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

Health officials in conjunction with the Kent County Commissioners announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kent County. The male individual, in his 20s, traveled to places where other COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Testing occurred on March 16, 2020 and the individual is now at home recovering. Since testing, this person has remained in self-isolation and reports an almost full recovery.

William Webb, Kent County Health Officer reports that, “A contact tracing investigation is underway to determine exposure within the County, and we are working with the Maryland Department of Health to take the appropriate precautions.”

This individual is not a member of the Washington College community.

COVID-19 is thought to be able to spread like the cold or flu through coughing and sneezing, which creates respiratory droplets, close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, or touching an object or surface with the virus on it. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Call your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms.

Visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov or www.cdc.gov, or call 2-1-1 (24/7) for general COVID-19 information or the Kent County Health Department at 410-778-1350 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

March 24 3 p.m.

Maryland Department of Health Announces Fourth Coronavirus Death

The Maryland Department of Health today announced the state’s fourth death as a result of COVID-19: a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Information and resources regarding COVID-19 are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

For more information:

• CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus

• Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx

March 24 10 a.m.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland jumped again, hitting 349, according to the state health department. There remain three cases on the Mid-Shore.

President Donald Trump will extend the Oct. 1 deadline for REAL ID, one of the top priorities for the nation’s governors as many states, including Maryland, have closed motor vehicle administration offices to protect the public and staffers.

“We are pleased that the federal administration has readily agreed to the governors’ request to extend the REAL ID deadline. This will help contribute to our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 …,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday night. Hogan is chairman of the National Governors Association.

Virginia closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year.

March 23 3 p.m.

Non-Essential Businesses Ordered to Close, Relief for Businesses on the Horizon

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses effective at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23. At the same time, he announced a relief package designed to help businesses and expanded benefits for workers who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not issuing or ordering a shelter-in-place directive or forcing people to stay home,” Hogan said. “However, we are telling all Marylanders to follow all of the directives we’ve already issued and to follow state law against crowds of more than 10 people.

“And we are telling you, unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, then you should stay in your homes.

“Today’s actions of closing non-essential businesses are absolutely necessary to protect the health of Marylanders and to save lives,” the governor said. “This is an exceptionally challenging time for Marylanders and for all Americans and that includes those who are out of work and our small business community.

“Our first priority is saving the lives of thousands of Marylanders, and while we are fighting this unprecedented worldwide pandemic, at the same time we’re also facing another huge battle against the potential of tremendous economic harm. And we must tackle both of these problems aggressively and simultaneously. Both of these battles are going to take all of us at the federal, state and local levels and the private sector rising to this challenge and working together.

In addition to a $50 million grant program that helps businesses with operating expenses, the Maryland Department of Commerce is also administering a $75 million emergency relief loan fund. An incentive fund for manufacturers willing to produce personal protective equipment was also announced.

Unlike many states, Maryland allows workers to apply for unemployment benefits immediately. The Maryland Department of Labor is also accepting applications for the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund that provides funds to help businesses with 500 or fewer employees.

To read the Governor’s Executive Orders: https://governor.maryland.gov/category/executive-orders/

For information on the business programs, visit businessexpress.maryland.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business

Advice from the Maryland Department of Labor: https://www.dllr.state.md.us/

March 23 9 a.m

Whitsitt Center suspends new admissions

The A.F. Whitsitt Center in Chestertown is temporarily suspending all new admissions for all classes of beds, effective at midnight March 21, 2020. The center is taking this opportunity to reconfigure internal practices to maximize the safety of consumers and staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Kent County Health Department buildings are closed to the public, many programs are still conducting business over the phone. Please call:

• 410-778-1350 for the health department

• 410-778-6404 for addictions

• 410-778-5783 for mental health

Taxpayer Services Call Centers to Close, Tax Questions Will be Answered by Email

In order to protect employees’ health while serving the needs of Maryland taxpayers, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that taxpayer services call center agents will no longer be staffing the 1-800-MD-TAXES phone lines following the close of business at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Taxpayers must email their tax questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. Response times may be affected as limited staff will be focused on processing tax returns and issuing refunds.

“For many Marylanders who are financially struggling to survive this crisis, their tax refunds will be a huge relief, so we want our very limited on-site workforce remaining to prioritize getting that money to them as quickly as possible,” said Comptroller Franchot. “By extending the filing and payment deadline for individual and corporate income taxes to July 15, as well as postponing most business tax payments until June 1, we’ve given taxpayers extra breathing room and allowed our staff to continue answering taxpayer questions without having to report to state offices.”

Essential employees will concentrate on processing income tax returns and issuing refunds as quickly as possible. All mission critical staff who are reporting to their offices must take all necessary public health precautions, including wellness screenings upon entry, proper sanitation at all times and spatial distancing between workers.

Delaware to shut non-essential businesses, residents ordered to stay home

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Sunday issued the fourth and fifth modifications to his State of Emergency declaration, ordering Delawareans to stay at home whenever possible and closing all non-essential businesses in Delaware to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The orders go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. They will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.

March 22 3 p.m.

Ocean City closes beach, boardwalk

Ocean City leaders met Sunday morning, March 22, for an emergency meeting which resulted in the closure of Ocean City’s beach and boardwalk.

Effective at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City will be closed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. This closure will remain in effect through April 15, at which time it will be re-evaluated based on the status of the global health crisis. Restaurants on the boardwalk will be allowed to remain open for carry-out service only.

“The number one priority of the Mayor and City Council is to protect our citizens and employees,” Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement. “We are facing an invisible threat and we are the carriers of this potentially deadly virus. At this time, we continue to request that visitors postpone traveling to Ocean City and that our non-resident property owners reframe from traveling to Ocean City as well. The safest place for everyone right now is in their own home.”

Only people who live within the corporate limits of the Town of Ocean will be allowed to walk their dogs or exercise on the beach or boardwalk and are restricted to groups of no more than two adults and children at any time. Social distancing will remain a requirement. This will remain in effect until which time it is abused or ignored.

“We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our citizens, but everyone has a critical role to play,” Meehan said. “We all have to work together to do whatever we can to mount our only known defense against this common enemy and that is to practice extreme measures of social distancing. We are taking these drastic steps to shorten the duration of this health crisis. If every single person steps up and does their part by making sacrifices now it will slow the spread of this virus and help us flatten the curve.”

Further updates from the Town of Ocean may be found at: www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19.

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) contact your primary care doctor for further screening to determine if you should be tested. Unless you are suffering a medical emergency, please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or other medical facility. You should speak with your healthcare provider, who can alert an emergency room so that its staff is ready with proper protective gear.

To protect yourselves and others, wash your hands often, cover cough/sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home if sick.

For more information on coronavirus and prevention tips, visit WorcesterHealth.org or call 410-632-1100 option #8 to connect to our call center (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). For COVID-19 information in the State of Maryland, please dial 211.

March 22 9 a.m.

Queen Anne’s reports COVID-19 case

A Queen Anne’s County woman in her 50s who had recently travelled out of the country has tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s health officer has announced.

Dr. Joseph A. Ciotola Jr. said the woman is in stable condition.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.

All county residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your primary care physician. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms. If you have sick family members recovering at home, please use this link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone at 443-262-9900 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email qaccovid19.callcenter@maryland.gov.

Follow Queen Anne’s County on social media @QACGOV and qac.gov online for the latest updates to county government. For the latest information on COVID-19, follow Queen Anne’s County Department of Health @QADOH and qahealth.org.

March 21 3 p.m.

Caroline County Reports First Case of COVID-19

On March 21, 2020, Caroline County was notified of its first positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a female in her 30s who

lives in the Federalsburg area. The woman was tested by primary care on March 17 and notification of the positive result was received in the early hours of March 21.

The woman has no history of recent travel but had been in contact with individuals who had traveled. The Caroline County

Health Department is working with the patient and the Maryland Department of Health to conduct contact tracing. This is a

process to determine who the woman has been in close contact with over the last several days. The patient is currently

resting comfortably at home, where she and her family are self-quarantining.

“Unfortunately, we knew it was only a matter of time until we had our first case of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Larry Porter. “Our team has been actively preparing for this and is ready.”

Porter went on to emphasize that this case of community transmission emphasizes the importance of social distancing.

“This virus is no longer contained to only those who have traveled or who have underlying health conditions,” he said. “Its spread in our community demonstrates the need for people to take this seriously and stay home whenever possible.”

Residents are encouraged to visit www.carolinecovid19.org for current and accurate information.

March 21 10 a.m.

Second COVID-19 death reported in Md.

A second Maryland resident, a Baltimore County man in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, has died as a result of COVID-19, officials said.

“A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him.

“As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously,” he said. “This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

The Tidewater Camera Club has cancelled all meetings for April and May, due to the closure of the Community Center.

The club is exhibiting at The Art League of Ocean City (https://artleagueofoceancity.org/) through April. With its galleries currently closed, the Art League has put together a video of the club’s work. You can view the photos on the Art League’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/artleagueofoceancity/videos/2935476716499211/ and call 410-524-9433 to purchase.

Four patients reported on Shore

Talbot County remains the only Mid-Shore county with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

There are three cases on the Lower Shore, two in Wicomico County and one in Worcester.

Banks announce lobby closures, restrictions

Chesapeake Bank & Trust

Effective Monday, March 23, Chesapeake Bank & Trust will make the following changes to its office and branch hours:

The Main Office on High Street will be closed to the public, except by appointment.

The 301 Morgnec Road branch will be open its normal hours (Mon-Thurs: 8am-5pm & Fri: 8am-6:30pm), but only for drive-up window transactions and appointments.

“The bank should be fully staffed at both locations, so can also easily assist you by phone if needed, “ Glenn L. Wilson, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We have had a Pandemic Plan in place for many years, and are using it to guide us.”

To sign up for online banking and mobile deposit:

Online Banking: Go to www.chesapeaketrust.com, click on ‘Online and Mobile Banking,’ click on ‘Enroll Now’, then follow the steps.

Mobile Deposit: After you have enrolled in Online Banking, please call the bank at 410-778-1600 to activate this service.

If you would like a Debit Card, which can also be used to access ATMs to make deposits or withdraw cash, call 410-778-1600.

Shore United Bank

“During these uncertain times, the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities remains our highest priority,” Shore United Bank said in a March 20 statement. “Banks are considered an essential business and we will remain open to serve you.

“This is an unprecedented time for us all and we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these temporary changes with as minimal disruptions as possible. Rest assured we will remain open for your financial needs,” according to the statement. “We will continue to monitor local, state and national resources for updates and guidance during the pandemic and communicate any further actions to our employees, customers, and communities in a timely manner.

“We are taking additional steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Effective immediately, we will be making the following change to our lobby access:

Limited Lobby Access

Monday through Friday: 9-9:30 a.m. — Lobby open for customers considered “at risk” or with underlying medical conditions

Monday through Friday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Lobby open for commercial customers ONLY

Saturday: All lobbies closed, please use our drive-thru

All other services available by APPOINTMENT ONLY

Drive-Through Service will remain open.

For a complete list of branches and drive-through hours, visit https://www.shoreunitedbank.com/

Convenience Banking Services:

Online and Mobile banking allows you to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills or make deposits. Go to https://www.shoreunitedbank.com to enroll in online banking.

ATMs are available for your cash needs. In addition to our ATMs, Shore United Bank partners with the Allpoint Network, a surcharge-free network of ATMs with over 55,000 locations worldwide.

Visa Debit cards reduce cash handling and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

PaySomeone is a good option to quickly transfer funds to another person.

InTouch Telephone Banking allows you to check balances, retrieve transaction history, transfer funds or place a stop payment on your accounts by calling toll-free 888-758-4900.

March 20 3 p.m.

UMMS Announces Visitor Restrictions At All Facilities

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is enacting updated visitor restrictions at all 13 system hospitals and other UMMS healthcare facilities.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, there will be no visitors allowed, except under specific circumstances, and by prior approval of the physician administrative officer or their designee. This policy applies to all patients within UMMS hospitals and other facilities, is in alignment with Johns Hopkins Medicine, and is consistent with approaches taken by other leading health care institutions nationwide.

Exceptions include:

For in-patient facilities

• End-of-life care or end of life decision making. For these situations, two visitors will be permitted.

• One parent or caregiver of a child in the neonatal intensive care unit

• One parent or caregiver of pediatric patients as long as they are not symptomatic

• One visitor inclusive of a professional support person or postpartum helper of a patient in the labor and delivery and the postpartum units

• One visitor for patients in inpatient hospice units

• One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge

• One visitor for patients undergoing emergency surgery

• Visitors who have been asked by the patient’s care team to be a part of scheduled family training for patients with rehabilitation needs.

For all outpatient appointments

• One visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery

More information about the Strict Patient Safety Policy can be found on the UMMS dedicated COVID-19 information webpage, https://www.umms.org/covid.

USM Campuses to Shift to Distance Learning for Rest of Semester, Commencements Canceled

The University System of Maryland will shift to distance-learning for undergraduate students for the rest of the spring semester and cancel in-person commencement ceremonies, Chancellor Jay A. Perman announced Thursday evening.

Individual campuses will be releasing detailed plans on how students can retrieve their belongings from dorms and on-campus housing, with a special focus on avoiding large crowds. Universities will also be disinfecting high-touch areas as students move out.

The system is working on a plan for students who aren’t able to come back to get their things personally.

Campuses are also making plans to provide pro-rated refunds for room and board, as well as other campus fees. Federal financial aid packages will not be refunded, Perman said.

There is also a consensus among campus leaders to push back the tuition deposit deadline for the fall semester, which is usually May 1.

March 20 9 a.m.

UM Shore Regional Health Announces Changes to Lab, Imaging Services Starting Monday

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has announced changes in the delivery of outpatient laboratory testing and imaging services around the region. These changes go into effect as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

The following imaging procedures are postponed at all outpatient locations: screening mammography, cardiac scoring CT scans, screening lung CT scans and ultrasound AAA screenings. Patients with scheduled appointments for these procedures are being notified by phone and new appointments will not be rescheduled until further notice.

All other imaging procedures with a medical necessity are being scheduled as needed; these procedures may be scheduled by calling 410-822-1000, ext. 2600. All imaging locations are open with regular operating hours.

Changes to outpatient laboratory services, either walk-in or by appointment, are as follows:

In Cambridge, the lab at Sunburst Plaza is closed. Regular and therapeutic blood draws are conducted at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester.

In Centreville, the lab at 2450 Centerville Road is closed; patients needing lab services are directed to the lab at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown.

In Chestertown, the Roundtop lab is closed. Regular and therapeutic blood draws are conducted at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

In Denton, the lab at Shore Medical Pavilion at Denton remains open.

In Easton, lab services offered at the Diagnostic and Imaging Center are unchanged; however, the lab on Teal Drive is closed.

The lab in UM Shore Medical Center at Easton remains open for therapeutic blood draw only; patients are directed to the Diagnostic and Imaging Center.

In Queenstown, the lab at Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown remains open.

For more information about University of Maryland Medical System responses to COVID-19, visit https://www.umms.org/coronavirus.

All Md. Comptroller Branch Offices Closed; Taxpayer Assistance Still Available Via Email, Phone

Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that all of the agency’s branch offices throughout the state would close at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

Taxpayers are urged to file their Maryland state income tax returns electronically, including the use of direct deposit for refunds. Taxpayers also can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES for help weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours during tax season remain in effect).

Franchot recently announced several deadline extensions for income, corporate and business tax payments. They are as follows:

April 15 – Filing deadline for federal income tax or to file a federal extension. No separate Maryland extension is necessary if you file a federal extension.

June 1 – Returns and payments are due for Maryland business-related taxes not collected in March, April and May including sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, alcohol tax, tobacco tax, and motor fuel tax, as well as tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.

July 15 – Deadline for Maryland individual, corporate, pass through entity, and fiduciary income tax payments, as well as March quarterly estimated payments.

October 15 – Deadline for filing Maryland income tax returns if a federal extension was filed.

Eastern Neck Lodge, Blackwater Visitor Center Closed

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the suspension of operations at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Visitor Center, and the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge Lodge, effective March 20, 2020. The suspension of operations is supported by the State of Maryland. All trails will remain open to provide opportunities for recreation and relaxation. At Blackwater, the Wildlife Drive will remain open and entrance fees are temporarily waived.

Chestertown Tea Party Festival Cancelled

The Chestertown Tea Party Festival Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Festival.

March 19 3 p.m.

Hogan tells Marylanders to stay home

Gov. Larry Hogan urged “all Marylanders to stay home to help us slow the spread of this virus” as he announced that the state’s confirmed cases of coronavirus had reached 107, an 88 percent increase in the last 48 hours.

Those cases include the first Maryland child — a 5-year-old girl in Howard County — to test positive for COVID-19. Maryland had reported its first death due to the virus late Wednesday.

The governor also announced several additional actions he had taken to address the pandemic:

• Access to the BWI terminal will be restricted to ticketed passengers and badged airport employees only. Exceptions will be made for those visitors who are assisting disabled passengers.

• Passengers are urged to restrict use of all public, mass transit for essential travel only.

• Any events of more than 10 people in close proximity at all locations, establishments and venues across the state is prohibited.

• All enclosed shopping malls and all entertainment venues will be closed effective 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

• The governor has asked the Board of Regents of the University System of Maryland to move classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.

• Hogan issued an executive order to allow trucks to exceed their legal weight limits “in order to facilitate the delivery of important equipment and supplies.”

• The governor announced that 900 hospital beds have already been made immediately available and Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore City is opening a new floor to add capacity.

• Hogan will issue an executive order to allow the delivery and carryout sales of alcohol by restaurants, bars, distilleries, and wineries, subject to local liquor laws and local regulations.

• The governor said Maryland now has more than 350 meal distribution centers open and operating for children across the state. For locations, go to mdsummermeals.org.

• The state has launched a new Maryland Unites website at governor.maryland.gov/marylandunites to highlight the ways and opportunities that Marylanders can volunteer in assisting their neighbors and communities.

• The governor urged all Marylanders who are healthy and feeling well to consider donating blood, noting the Red Cross is reporting severe blood shortages across the country and in Maryland as a result of COVID-19. Go to redcross.org to find out where to donate.

March 19 9 a.m.

Md. has first COVID-19 death

A Prince George’s County man in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition is the first COVID-19 death in Maryland, officials announced late Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Hogan will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide further updates about COVID-19 and announce additional actions.

Mid-Shore Scholars goes online

Mid-Shore Scholars will hold its next Saturday workshops (3/28, 4/4, and 4/18) online from 10-2. MSS has online tutoring every Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Additional algebra, biology, and English tutoring sessions are available throughout the week.

March 18 3 p.m.

Kent County has closed all county buildings to the public. Staff will be working and practicing social distancing. Citizens are urged to call with questions, email with questions or to submit documents, and use drop boxes or the mail to submit payments and documents.

Please visit www.kentcounty.com for up-to-date information on county government operations. You may call 410-778-4600 and email kentcounty@kentgov.org.

For Kent County COVD-19 updates, visit https://www.kentcounty.com/coronavirus.

Maryland currently has 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Talbot County remains the only county on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with a confirmed case.

There are 31 cases in Montgomery County, 20 in Prince George’s, 10 in Baltimore, 8 in Howard, 4 each in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City, 3 in Harford, 2 in Charles, and 1 each in Carroll, Frederick and Talbot counties.

Kent County is still awaiting test results from a Washington College student who remains in isolation on campus.

In the region, the state of Delaware has 19 confirmed cases — 17 in New Castle County (which contains the City of Wilmington) and one each in Kent and Sussex counties — and the District of Columbia has 31 cases.

March 18 9 a.m.

• The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has launched a new website — www.talbotcovid19.org — that will be a central location for community information during the COVID-19 health emergency.

• Free breakfast and lunch for children 2 through 18 will be available for pick-up 9 to 11 a.m. today at Easton Middle School, Easton Elementary-Dobson, St. Michaels Middle High and the St. Michaels Police Department.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, free meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at the following expanded list of locations: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, and Tilghman Elementary. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. These are drive-by/pick-up sites outdoors.

Drive-by or walk-up meal pickup will be at all locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

March 17

Gov. Larry Hogan has postponed Maryland’s April 28 primary to June 2. A special election for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional District seat will proceed on April 28 as a mail-in only election. Maryland is the fifth state to move its primary.

The state is reporting 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three patients recovered. Of the 57 active cases, 37 are aged 19-64 and 20 are 65 and older.

Closings and Postponements

Schools

Maryland Public Schools

All public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, by order of the state school superintendent.

The Benedictine School

Closed through March 27.

Chesapeake College

• Spring break will be extended through March 27 for students.

• Classes, including the start of spring accelerated courses, are scheduled to resume on March 30.

• Starting March 30, the majority of courses will be delivered remotely with the aid of technology.

• Services, such as the LRC (library), Early Childhood Education Center, Bookstore, Fitness Center, Higher Education Center, etc. will be closed through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• Wye Mills and Cambridge locations will be closed to the public through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• All public events at the college are cancelled now through April 30. This date may be extended. In addition, buildings on the Wye Mills campus and the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center are closed to the public until further notice. The Todd Performing Arts Center, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, the Fitness Center, the Barnes and Noble bookstore on campus, and the Sodexo café are all included in the closure.

• All athletic events and activities are suspended for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

• Commencement ceremonies will not occur on campus on May 20. A virtual ceremony is being considered.

• Students are not to visit campus until further notice. Online resources such as library services and tutoring will be available through the Learning Resource Center at https://libguides.chesapeake.edu/academic-support-center/home

Chestertown Christian Academy

Closed through March 27.

The Country School

Closed through March 31 with remote learning beginning March 19.

Radcliffe Creek School

Radcliffe Creek School’s K-8 program will be closed until March 30, 2020. Little Creek will be closed until March 23, 2020.

Wye River Upper School

WRUS has closed the building to students and large groups. We have moved to remote online learning for all students following the daily school class schedule. Families are asked to use the LMS system for all communications.

Washington College

Closed for the semester. Classes will move online starting March 23. Move-out date for students is March 31.

WAC Alumni Weekend Canceled. Still deciding on Commencement.

Libraries

Kent County Public Library

The library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, and library programming will be canceled through Friday, April 17.

Talbot County Free Library

Both branches are closed from Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28. The library plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, music, magazines, and movies — all of which are available free of charge, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org.

Museums and Centers

Senior Centers

All senior centers in the state are closed until further notice.

Adkins Arboretum

Adkins will close the Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center and postpone all scheduled programs, events, gatherings, and meetings until after March 28. We will continually evaluate the situation and keep you posted on future plans.

Although the grounds will be open, the Visitor’s Center will be locked throughout the next two weeks, starting today. We ask that those of you who have keys not enter the building until further notice.

Academy Art Museum

The Academy Art Museum will be closed through April 30.



Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

CBMM will temporarily close to the public on a 24-hour basis beginning Saturday, March 14. CBMM anticipates reopening April 1, subject to further evaluation.

CBMM will also postpone the 9th Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, due to an executive order announced by the state prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

CBMM will also postpone the following public events originally scheduled within the March 14–31 time frame: Open Boatshop, Chart Navigation, Delaware Restoration AFAD Days.

Events

• The Easton Branch of AAUW has postponed the “Women Who Make A Difference” luncheon, originally scheduled for March 28. It will now be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels.

• Reader’s Dinner Theatre scheduled for March 28 and 29 with the Tred Avon Players and Robert Morris is cancelled.

• Talbot Democratic Forum annual meeting, set for March 29 at the Avalon Theatre, will be postponed until September.

• Chesapeake Music’s International Chamber Music Competition to be held on April 4, is postponed as well as the community concerts planned for April 5.

• The Easton Choral Arts Society concert, Gems from Vienna on April 16 and 19 has been cancelled. The ECAS pre-concert lecture on April 16 has been cancelled.

• Third Haven Friends Meeting Immigration Film Series (How Do We Welcome the Stranger?), to be held on March 20 and April 3, are cancelled. As of now, the DREAMers film and speaker panel still will be held on April 17. A determination will be made at a later date whether to proceed, postpone, or cancel that event.

• Chestertown Earth Day Festival set for April 18 has been cancelled.

• The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum annual Splendor event scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled.

• St. Michaels Museum annual meeting scheduled for April 19 at the St Michaels library is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

• Tidewater Singers April Concert, “Considering Matthew Shepard,” set for April 24 and 25 is cancelled and rescheduled for April 2021.

• The last two concerts of the twenty-seventh season of the Emmanuel Concert Series (Ken Cowan on April 24 and Andrew Sheranian on May 8) have been postponed.

• The Queen Anne’s County Branch of the NAACP has cancelled its annual Freedom Fund Banquet Luncheon, which was to be held on April 25.

• Chesapeake Music’s Sharel Cassity Quartet concert, at the Talbot Country Club, April 25, is postponed.

• C.E.S.’tival, scheduled for April 25 in Wilmer Park in Chestertown has been postponed.

• Tred Avon Players’ spring production of “And Then There Was None,” scheduled for April 30-May 10 is cancelled.

• Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage has cancelled all tours, including the May 9, 2020, Talbot County Tour.

• Chesapeake Champion 2020, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, has been postponed until the fall.

• The Chestertown Tea Party has been cancelled.

• Chesterton Bocce Ball cancelled until further notice.

• Cars on High is cancelled.

• Chestertown Saturday Market is cancelled until further notice.

Churches

• The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (Chestertown) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton have both cancelled worship for Sunday March 15, and will make decisions on future services on a week-by-week basis.

• The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton has directed all in-person church worship to be suspended Sunday, March 15 through May 10, including all Holy Week and Easter Sunday services.

• All activities at Third Haven Friends Meeting, including meeting for worship, have been suspended until further notice. The situation will be evaluated weekly and an announcement will be made when activities resume.

• First United Methodist Church in Chestertown will be extending the closing of the building to all activities until April 27. Video service will be available on Facebook.

• St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton will be closed to all activities and public worship services March 22 and 29. The church will stream its service at 9 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook live. Visit www.stmarkseaston.org or the church’s Facebook page for additional information.

Programs

UM Shore Regional Health

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient, and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

Compass Regional Hospice

All support groups, workshops, and volunteer trainings are cancelled until further notice effective Friday, March 13.

Cancelled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding The Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 & 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems, and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

Avalon Foundation

Closed effective Friday, March 13. All programming through April 24 is cancelled.

Decisions regarding performances and events beyond April 24 will be made by April 10.

Community Table

The Community Table in Chestertown, held on Monday nights, will be closed until school district classes reopen.

Rotary Club of St. Michaels

Regular Wednesday morning meetings of the Rotary Club of St Michaels are cancelled until further notice.

Mid-Shore Scholars

Mid-Shore Scholars will hold its next Saturday workshops (3/28, 4/4, and 4/18) online from 10-2. MSS has online tutoring every Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Additional algebra, biology, and English tutoring sessions are available throughout the week.

RiverArts

RiverArts Main Gallery will be closed until further notice. RiverArts will suspend in-person group programs and activities in all locations for 30 days, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes: Clay Studio and ArtsAlive face-to-face group classes and events, Regular Clay Studio Open Studio hours, Life Drawing, Plein Air, Photography Club groups, RiverArts Film Society screenings, KidSPOT Saturday drop-ins, KidSPOT After School Enrichment program.

Talbot Mentors

All program activities suspended while public schools are closed. Office at 108 Maryland Ave. closed to visitors.

Character Counts Mid-Shore

All Character Counts lessons are suspended until further notice.

Kent Cultural Alliance

All public arts events for the next two weeks will be cancelled or postponed.

Horn Point Laboratory

Upcoming Science Bytes events are cancelled.

Sumner Hall

Closed as of Friday, March 13. All scheduled activities are cancelled until further notice.

AARP Tax-Aide Mid-Shore

All AARP Midshore Tax Aide preparation sites are closed until further notice. Clients are encouraged to find an alternative for preparing their tax returns.

Chesapeake Forum

All Chesapeake Forum courses in progress or scheduled to begin before May 1, 2020 are cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19 and subsequent venue closures. The forum will evaluate the situation in April and determine whether it will hold the programs scheduled to begin after May 1.

Rebuilding Together Kent County

Upcoming volunteer events, including the Monthly [Re]Build Day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and National [Re]Build Day on April 25, are postponed.

Oxford Community Center

Oxford Community Center is closed through at least April 1st, and all classes, programs, and events are cancelled.

Kent County 4-H

All Kent County 4-H events are suspended until April 15. Check out the Maryland 4-H Facebook page for state 4-H updates.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Beginning Monday, March 16, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy offices will be closed until further notice. Staff are teleworking and can be reached by phone or email with the contact information found on the ESLC website. Staff can also be reached by calling the office line and extension listed on the website. These calls will be forwarded to staff cell numbers.

The Eastern Shore Conservation Center will be closed to the general public and available by appointment only until further notice.

St. Michaels Community Center

St. Michaels Community Center is suspending senior programs until further notice. The St. Michaels Community Center will continue to have grocery bags of basic food staples available to anyone in need, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, when non-perishable donations will also be accepted.

CASA of the Mid-Shore

CASA of the Mid-Shore offices are closed to the public. Staff will be teleworking as much as possible and will do their best to monitor email and phone messages as well as USPS mail.

Easton Economic Development Corporation

The coffee shop meetings on Wednesdays at Whole Note Coffee will be cancelled until further notice.

Businesses

• The Peoples Bank will be functioning in a drive-through only capacity as of March 17. Management will reassess opening the lobbies to the public again by March 30. For up-to-date information on The Peoples Bank’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.pbkc.com/news/COVID-19.

CB&T Bank: CB&T will be available by appointment only. Drive-up teller window access will be available at 301 Morgnec Drive. Full details can be found at www.chesapeaketrust.com

Courts

Maryland

All courthouses are closed to the public for a three-week period, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3. Courts will be staffed to handle emergency matters, including, but not limited to, domestic violence petitions, bail reviews, juvenile detention and shelter hearings, and search warrants.

U.S. District Court

All trials in Maryland have been postponed through April 24.

Chestertown Announcements

Buy Now, Enjoy Later Supports Local Businesses

Our retail and restaurant friends downtown still need our support. If you are not able to go out, or if you are remaining at home for social distancing, please consider purchasing a gift certificate from one of our local businesses. It will mean a lot to them! For a list of local businesses and instructions on how to purchase a gift card, please visit our website. Please call ahead to all of these establishments to place your pick up orders and for special instructions.

For participating shop directories, go here.

The DCA will not meet in April, hopefully, meet in May.

Chestertown Market: Vendors are setting up an online order and delivery system that should start up the weekend of the 28th. For detail go to their Facebook page, Chestertown Farmers Market. Downtown business clients: please just give us a call at 410-778-1600 and we’ll accommodate your needs at the 245 High Street location.

The Humane Society of Kent County: The HSKC will be suspending adoptions for approximately two weeks.

Shops and Services

JBK Hardware customers can shop on acehardware.com if they would be more comfortable not coming into contact with others. Once they are notified the order is ready, they can call the store at 410-778-9600, from the parking lot and one of our associates will bring the order to the parking lot.

Acme in Chestertown offers InstaCart. Sign up here Www.instacart.com

The Bookplate: Delivery, pick up, mail orders and online ordering. (410) 778-4167

Ready to Roll, LLC (Transportation): 800-787-1609. DISCONTINUED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Jacqui von Voss Holistic Health is CLOSED

Store Hours, Changes, and Closures

Mimi’s Closet: CLOSED

Twigs and Teacups: CLOSED

Welcome Home: CLOSED

RiverArts: CLOSED

Flow Salon: CLOSED

Houstons Dockside Emporium will be open Monday through Saturday 10-4 & closed on Sundays for now. I am willing to meet a customer outside of these hours (within reason) or on a Sunday if necessary. Call Michelle at 443-480-2660.

The Finishing Touch will be open 10-3 every day and closed on Sunday until further notice.

RiverArts Clay Studio: Clay Studio will no longer be open in 2 hour daily increments for potters to pick up clay. Those who need clay can contact Clay Studio Manager Dianna Frymaire at Clay Studio will no longer be open in 2 hour daily increments for potters to pick up clay. Those who need clay can contact Clay Studio Manager Dianna Frymaire at diafry@aol.com to make an appointment.

Volunteering

Social Action Committee for Racial Justice: Partnering with Kent County Public Schools provide Grab and Go Breakfast Lunch Bags to children 18 and under from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the following locations: Betterton Volunteer Fire Department, Baywood Court Community Room, Kent County Community Center, Millington Town Hall. Children must be present. Contact: SACRacialJustice@gmail.com or (410) 417-7295 and Facebook.

The Betterton American Legion Post and SAL Will help with food delivery, rides, well-being checks, etc if necessary. Call Jason at 484-502-5133.

Chestertown Government

The Town of Chestertown is cancelling all non-essential meetings except the Mayor and Council meeting, Historic District Commission, Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.