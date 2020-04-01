The Great Low Down List: Dan Watson

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Dan Watson Spy Columnist and former chair of Bipartisan Coalition For New Council Leadership

Read: How To Clean Your Garage by Neva Dunnit

Watch: Six Tips on Organizing A Garage

Listen: In The Garage by Weezer

Cook: Hot Dogs, having to cook ‘em with the old blow torch

Outing: The Garage