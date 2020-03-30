The Great Slow Down List: Susan Baldwin

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Spy reader Susan Baldwin:

Read: Still Life by Louise Penny

Listen: The Sea by Anita Kerr with San Sebastian Strings

Watch: Bohemian Rhapsody

Cook: Sauerbraten

Outing: A walk around the neighborhood with dog Rosie greeting folks out in their yards

Please send your suggestions to editor@chestertownspy.org