Qlarant Foundation Awards Additional Grants to Maryland Nonprofits

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, has given $4,000 and twelve refurbished laptops to five local organizations.

Breast Care for Washington, DC received $2,000 to provide uninsured women with screening mammograms and diagnostic follow-up. In addition to serving approximately 180 clients per month at a fixed site mammography center, the organization utilizes a mobile mammography program that serves approximately 100 additional clients per week. The mission of Breast Care for Washington, DC is to provide mammograms and diagnostic services to reduce breast cancer mortality in the Washington, DC. This is done by promoting access to breast cancer screening, diagnostics and treatment to all women regardless of their ability to pay.

Miriam’s Kitchen received $1,000 for supplies to enable them to distribute prepackaged meals in the church courtyard to ensure that the homeless continue to have access to nutritious meals during the corona crisis. Their goal is to improve access to medical and behavioral health care for District of Columbia residents who are experiencing prolonged homelessness and related complex health issues. The organization’s flagship programs are its breakfast and dinner meals, designed to treat people with dignity and encourage a sense of belonging.

University Legal Services’ Advocacy Project received $1,000 to purchase gift cards for food and clothing for clients leaving correctional facilities to help them with the transition to life in the community. The organization promotes access to community-based health care and behavioral health care for DC residents with psychiatric disabilities who have been incarcerated in DC.

Qlarant Foundation donated refurbished laptop computers two grantees. Camp Attaway received two laptops, one for the Clinical Director and one for training purposes. HASA (Hearing and Speech Agency) received ten laptops for their telemedicine program so that they can continue to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The work these organizations do is outstanding and often goes unnoticed,” said Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Qlarant Foundation Board chair. “We are proud to provide laptops, funding, and encouragement to the many volunteers and staff members who serve the community so well.”

