Islander’s War: A Chat with Author Don Parks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps one of the most iconic photographs of the Eastern Shore in recent times in the frightening image of the last remaining house on Holland Island. It depicts the devastating impact of sea levels rising on the Chesapeake Bay islands but also a reminder that Holland Island once was home to three hundred residents.

The later is what Eastern Shore writer Don Parks seeks to bring to light with his new novel, entitled Islander’s War, which was the home of his father at the beginning of the 2oth century. Drawn to an island culture made up of small families, Parks tells of young men leaving the small hamlet to serve in World War I, following in love, and the hard choices they need to make of when and if they will return to their community after the conflict ends.

The Spy talked to Don before the coronavirus shutdown to learn more about Islander’s War and the life and times of Holland Island.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. To purchase Islander’s War, published by Secant, please go here