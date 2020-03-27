Haven Ministries Responding with HOPE to COVID-19

Haven Ministries continues to provide critical essential services for those in need in Queen Anne’s County. The organization just launched a new resource for Queen Anne’s County called “QAC Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” This new Facebook Group will help support the most vulnerable people in the community amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and is being coordinated through county service agencies, especially for those who are homebound.

“In this unprecedented time, we are committed to assisting the changing needs of families across the county and want to ensure that resources are readily available and known. Many want to help others by sharing urgent supplies, grocery shopping, phone calls, donating to specific needs or sharing their talents with others,” says Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries.

How you can help:

• Join the Facebook Group and watch for opportunities to support the needs of individuals in our community

• Share the site with your friends, family, and others who you think could benefit.

• Post resources or abilities that may help people who are shut-in.

• If you have neighbors who are not online, let them know that resources are available and be the conduit to helping with their needs.

In addition to this new service, Haven Ministries continues to operate essential services, including an Emergency Homeless Shelter, Food Pantries and Resource Centers. Haven Ministries Shelter is planning to extend its operations into the summer months. Anyone in need of shelter should call 410-739-7859. Its two Food Pantries are located at Centreville United Methodist Church at 608 Church Hill Road in Centreville and Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church at 931 Love Point Road in Stevensville. Two Resource Centers, at Fisher Manor Housing Development in Grasonville and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 301 South Liberty Street in Centreville, remain open. The location in Centreville is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Grasonville location is open the second Saturday from 9-12. Currently, the Resource Centers assist those facing financial crises. An average of 33 people per month is receiving $4,340 in financial assistance.

Haven Ministries Food Pantries, open once a month on Fridays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., are a drive-thru format with extra health and safety protocols in place. The next Haven Ministries Food Pantries will occur on Friday, April 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Pettit adds, “We had 273 people attend our food pantries last Friday, feeding 857 people total in households. Of this total, there were 315 children, 438 adults, and 104 seniors. This total included about 100 new people using our services.”

“We are also available for emergency food by calling 410-739-4363 or the Haven Ministries Resource Center at 410-758-0129.”

To meet the growing demands, Haven Ministries is looking for volunteers who are comfortable showing up and assisting with the Food Pantries. Extra health and safety protocols are in place. The sign up is online: haven-minsitries.org under the tab: Get Help.

Pettit states, “During this public health crisis, many have been impacted. We too are navigating uncommon challenges. We have called upon our staff to work shifts that volunteers could not cover and to help slow the spread of the virus, we have temporarily closed our Thrift Store and Warehouse and have postponed some of our fundraisers losing our major sources of revenue for the year.”

“Now more than ever the essential services we provide are critical and we are asking for your support to make sure anyone who needs food, shelter or resources can receive immediate assistance.”

Many more families are beginning to feel impacted as hourly wages are scaled back, businesses in the community are shutting down and the schools have closed. The requests of our residents are overwhelming as they are experiencing the impact of this crisis.

To meet this growing need, Haven Ministries has launched an emergency fund on Facebook in response to this extraordinary situation. People can also donate on the Haven Ministries website: haven-ministries.com. All proceeds raised will help the organization respond with HOPE to support those in crisis. For further information visit haven-ministries.org.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville and at Fisher Manor in Grasonville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.