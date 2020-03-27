Covid-19: The View from Cross Street with Jennifer Baker

While Jennifer Baker appears hatless in her interview with the Spy this morning, she wears two hats in real life. The first is being the co-owner of Chester River Wine and Cheese in Cross Street with her husband, John, and the second being the former president of the Downtown Chestertown Association.

We talked to Jennifer about both subjects to get her perspective on what this means for her businesses and her fellow merchants in the community. She also highlights the importance of supporting local businesses with such innovative programs like Historic Chestertown Main Street’s gift card program.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. Due to a weak internet signal, the first part of our conversation will contain momentary video image freezing. For more information about Chester River Wine and Cheese, go here. For the Downtown Chestertown Association go here, and for more information about Main Street’s gift card program, please go here.