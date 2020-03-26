The State of Chestertown Commerce during COVID-19 with Kay MacIntosh

While the emphasis on health is critical as we protect ourselves and our communities from the devastating effects of the coronavirus crisis, the impact of local businesses now, and in the future, is equally disconcerting as we pass by closed stores in downtown Chestertown. Not only do they indicate the state of our regional economy, they tell of the real hardship of their owners and employees, many of which are our friends and neighbors.

To catch us up on current conditions on the ground, as well as state and federal programs designed to help these local businesses weather the storm, we turn to Kay MacIntosh, Executive Director of Main Street Historic Chestertown.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. To purchase gift cards for local businesses please go here.