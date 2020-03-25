Covid-19 and Small Acts of Kindness: Julia Winter

In these trying times, we hope to give you a glimpse of some ordinary people doing extraordinary things. There are many. Here is just one story.

Here was the post that started it:

Is anyone else making masks out there? Where is the best place to donate right now? I know it’s more serious in other places, and I’m not sure where the shortages are. Any information is appreciated.

Julia Winter usually works at the Hunter’s Tavern in Tidewater Inn. Except that now, with it closed, she found herself with time. “I wasn’t doing anything,” she said, “and saw a story online about a nurse who was trying to make her own face masks because there is a shortage. It seemed easy, so I tried one and thought ‘I could do this!’”

She then asked that question on Facebook: who needs them?

Within hours, she was overwhelmed with responses and private messages. But instead of recommendations on where to send them, she was receiving requests from people who needed and wanted them locally. “People offered to buy them. They said, ‘can I pay you, instead of your donating them somewhere where we’re not going to get any.’ I didn’t realize there was a shortage here on the Eastern Shore.”

Winter found herself with an ‘order’ for 40 masks from various sources, including people working in private care, cancer patients, pregnant women, doctor’s offices, and people who just wanted to wear them for protection.

The problem became finding the supplies, elastic ribbons in particular. With the unexpected demand, Winter went on a search of local stores and found only two packs, which prompted an updated addition to her post:

I’m getting a huge response for local needs; I wasn’t aware we had such a local shortage! I’m doing my best to keep up; please be patient. I’m out of work right now, and if anyone can donate elastics for the ear bands I’d greatly appreciate that.



“I’m gratefully accepting donations to keep this going, although even that is not necessary,” she said. “I’m just happy to fill the need.

When asked how long it takes her to make a single mask, she laughingly replied that she has an assembly line going. “I cut the fabric first. I iron the cleats into them; then I sew them. I guess it takes approximately 10 minutes per mask. It would be nice to have people who can help sew.”

If you’d like to help sew, donate materials, or make a donation, contact Julia at Juliawinter938@gmail.com Want to learn how to make face masks? See these instructions sent by Spy reader, Nancy Burton.

If you know someone who is making a difference, let us know.