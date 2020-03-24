The Great Slow Down List: Ridgely Ochs

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Ridgely Ochs, former reporter for Newsday and serves on the Spy Board of Visitors.

Read: Ann Cleeve’s Shetland Mysteries

Watch: Ken Burns’ Country Music documentary

Listen: Detective Trapp podcasts

Eat: Frittata with ham, potatoes and leftover veggies

Outing:Wye River Natural Resources Management Area