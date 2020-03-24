Fantastic Fungi Now Showing Online March 26

Showings of the film Fantastic Fungi now will be offered online on Thurs., March 26. The 4 p.m., 9 p.m., and midnight screenings include live Q & A sessions with filmmaker and time-lapse photography pioneer Louie Schwartzberg, along with mycologist Paul Stamets. Advanced registration is at fantasticfungi.com/connect.

Schwartzberg is credited with Moving Art, Wings of Life, Mysteries of the Unseen Worlds 3D IMAX, and more, with Fantastic Fungi offered as an immersive experience inspiring a shift in consciousness and a renewed love of nature.

The film originally was to be shown at Temple B’nai Israel on March 26, as one of 500 worldwide locations screening the film. Out of the Fire restaurant and Dock Street Foundation of Easton, Md. sponsored the original Easton event, with Mid-Shore partner participants including the Eastern Shore Food Lab, Evergreen Cove, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, Chesapeake Harvest, the Maryland Biodiversity Project, Eat Sprout, and more.

“This stunning documentary explores the connectivity and power of the often-overlooked fungi kingdom” said Out of the Fire owner Amy Haines. “We’re seeing how important connectivity is, and this film helps present how fungi can help address many of the pressing medical and environmental challenges we face.”

Academy Award-winner Brie Larson narrates Fantastic Fungi,while taking the viewer on an immersive journey through an underground network with the potential to heal and save the planet.The stories are shared through the eyes of scientists and mycologists including Paul Stamets, and best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, and Andrew Weil to build awareness of the beauty, intelligence, and solutions the fungi kingdom offers in response to some of the most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

The film is being released in tandem with the book Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness, and Save the Planet, which is available online at fantasticfungi.com.