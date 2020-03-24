Covid-19: Mayor Cerino Gives an Update to the Spy

By the time we had caught up to Chestertown mayor Chris Cerino, he had just completed his third conference call of the day to talk about the municipal response to the coronavirus.

In his third conference call, which was with us, Mayor Cerino talks about how the town is preparing for Covid-19, information, limited as it is at this point, on testing, the Washington College student who was tested for the virus, and his contact with Regional Shore Health.

This video is approximately 7 minutes in length