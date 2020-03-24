The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / News / Public Affairs Homepage Highlights / Covid-19: Mayor Cerino Gives an Update to the Spy

Covid-19: Mayor Cerino Gives an Update to the Spy

by 5 Comments

Share

By the time we had caught up to Chestertown mayor Chris Cerino, he had just completed his third conference call of the day to talk about the municipal response to the coronavirus.

In his third conference call, which was with us, Mayor Cerino talks about how the town is preparing for Covid-19, information, limited as it is at this point, on testing, the Washington College student who was tested for the virus, and his contact with Regional Shore Health.

This video is approximately 7 minutes in length 

|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. To be completely clear we do not have the test results back for our student Mr Wheelan’s question asserting the student tested positive is incorrect.

    We will release the results immediately upon receipt.

    Reply

  2. Thanks, Mr. Mayor, and thanks, Dave, for helping to get the word out. It’s comforting to feel there’s a steady hand on the tiller, at least at the state and municipal level. Has any thought been given to opening the beds at Upper Shore/Whitsitt for COVID patients?

    Reply

    • The Hospital’s first priority is to maximize the existing space that they have within the building, and within all of the other facilities that make up Shore Regional Health’s footprint on the Eastern Shore. Hospital rep’s have intimated that they are exploring other options for additional capacity outside of their system, but can’t give specifics since any talks are still preliminary.

      Reply

  3. It is so nice to have a Mayor who works so hard at doing his job. It is also refreshing to see someone say I don’t know when they do not know, not just make something up or say what they wish was so. He often reminds people he is a part time Mayor and has another job but you would not know that by the way he conducts himself as the chief executive officer of the town.

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore