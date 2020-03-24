Chestertown Rotary – Investing in Education and Caring for Children

Rotary Club of Chestertown presented a tuition donation to locals Frank and Brittany Hynson, pictured here with daughter Eden. Rotary International supports activities and training to improve education for all children and literacy for children and adults both locally in Kent County through donations to the Judy Center and local schools, as well as globally.

Frank and Brittany have been involved in children’s education and ministry locally at Hope Fellowship, as well as internationally through local nonprofit CoLaborers International and other service trips.

The young Kent county family now plans to move to Costa Rica to attend language learning school for the next year in preparation for working with at-risk children and youth through CoLaborers International. Rotary Club of Chestertown made a donation of $1000 toward their tuition cost.

Youth comprise two-thirds of the nation’s population. While Costa Rica has the highest Central American standard of living, 16% of 5 million Costa Ricans are still in poverty, and 1 in 4 children are living in poverty with a child mortality rate of 10%. Child labor is still a large problem, especially in the coffee plantations and trafficking and sexual tourism are major concerns for street children. Hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans refugees are fleeing political turbulence immigrating to Costa Rica – leading to an overextension of resources and culture clashes.

To find out more about the Rotary Club of Chestertown, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ChestertownRotaryClub/

To find out more about the Hynsons, please visit

https://colaborersinternational.com/hynsons/