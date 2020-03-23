Mid-Shore Kids: Mr. Remesch Shares a Song

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ray Remesch is not the only teacher that misses his kids during the Covid-19 crisis. But Ray, who teaches music at Tilghman Elementary School, wanted to share with them a song that would remind them of living on fantastic Tilghman Island. It was also the song his students had been working on in class.

Yesterday, he took his guitar and video equipment to record a special love letter to the island and its children.

Share with your kids today.