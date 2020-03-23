Hogan: Non-Essential Businesses Must Close at 5 p.m., Residents Urged to Stay Home

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close effective 5 p.m. Monday, March 23.

“We are not issuing or ordering a shelter-in-place directive or forcing people to stay home,” Hogan said. “However, we are telling all Marylanders to follow all of the directives we’ve already issued and to follow state law against crowds of more than 10 people.

“And we are telling you, unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, then you should stay in your homes.

“Today’s actions of closing non-essential businesses are absolutely necessary to protect the health of Marylanders and to save lives,” the governor said. “This is an exceptionally challenging time for Marylanders and for all Americans and that includes those who are out of work and our small business community.

“Our first priority is saving the lives of thousands of Marylanders, and while we are fighting this unprecedented worldwide pandemic, at the same time we’re also facing another huge battle against the potential of tremendous economic harm,” Hogan said. “And we must tackle both of these problems aggressively and simultaneously. Both of these battles are going to take all of us at the federal, state and local levels and the private sector rising to this challenge and working together.”