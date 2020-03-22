As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.
Today is Meredith Davies Hadaway, Chestertown poet and musician:
Read: A Bigger Message: Conversations with David Hockney by Martin Gayford
Watch: A French Village (Amazon Prime)
Listen: Highland Ramble by Sue Richards & Robin Bullock
Eat: Chicken Mulligatawny Soup from Luisa’s Curbside
Outing: Anywhere by a river
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.