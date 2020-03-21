Chestertown Spy COVID-19 Daily Mid-Shore Update for March 21 (3 PM)

For the next few weeks, the Spy will be aggregating the latest news updates, as well as closings and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mid-Shore, every twenty-four hours. If your organization, school or business is not listed, please send us information about programming changes at editor@chestertownspy.org or editor@talbotspy.org.

Summary

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University

This chart will be updated with the latest statistics between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Latest News

March 21 3 p.m.

Caroline County Reports First Case of COVID-19

On March 21, 2020, Caroline County was notified of its first positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a female in her 30s who

lives in the Federalsburg area. The woman was tested by primary care on March 17 and notification of the positive result was received in the early hours of March 21.

The woman has no history of recent travel but had been in contact with individuals who had traveled. The Caroline County

Health Department is working with the patient and the Maryland Department of Health to conduct contact tracing. This is a

process to determine who the woman has been in close contact with over the last several days. The patient is currently

resting comfortably at home, where she and her family are self-quarantining.

“Unfortunately, we knew it was only a matter of time until we had our first case of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Larry Porter. “Our team has been actively preparing for this and is ready.”

Porter went on to emphasize that this case of community transmission emphasizes the importance of social distancing.

“This virus is no longer contained to only those who have traveled or who have underlying health conditions,” he said. “Its spread in our community demonstrates the need for people to take this seriously and stay home whenever possible.”

Residents are encouraged to visit www.carolinecovid19.org for current and accurate information.

March 21 10 a.m.

Second COVID-19 death reported in Md.

A second Maryland resident, a Baltimore County man in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, has died as a result of COVID-19, officials said.

“A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him.

“As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously,” he said. “This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

The Tidewater Camera Club has cancelled all meetings for April and May, due to the closure of the Community Center.

The club is exhibiting at The Art League of Ocean City (https://artleagueofoceancity.org/) through April. With its galleries currently closed, the Art League has put together a video of the club’s work. You can view the photos on the Art League’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/artleagueofoceancity/videos/2935476716499211/ and call 410-524-9433 to purchase.

Four patients reported on Shore

Talbot County remains the only Mid-Shore county with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

There are three cases on the Lower Shore, two in Wicomico County and one in Worcester.

Banks announce lobby closures, restrictions

Chesapeake Bank & Trust

Effective Monday, March 23, Chesapeake Bank & Trust will make the following changes to its office and branch hours:

The Main Office on High Street will be closed to the public, except by appointment.

The 301 Morgnec Road branch will be open its normal hours (Mon-Thurs: 8am-5pm & Fri: 8am-6:30pm), but only for drive-up window transactions and appointments.

“The bank should be fully staffed at both locations, so can also easily assist you by phone if needed, “ Glenn L. Wilson, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We have had a Pandemic Plan in place for many years, and are using it to guide us.”

To sign up for online banking and mobile deposit:

Online Banking: Go to www.chesapeaketrust.com, click on ‘Online and Mobile Banking,’ click on ‘Enroll Now’, then follow the steps.

Mobile Deposit: After you have enrolled in Online Banking, please call the bank at 410-778-1600 to activate this service.

If you would like a Debit Card, which can also be used to access ATMs to make deposits or withdraw cash, call 410-778-1600.

Shore United Bank

“During these uncertain times, the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities remains our highest priority,” Shore United Bank said in a March 20 statement. “Banks are considered an essential business and we will remain open to serve you.

“This is an unprecedented time for us all and we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these temporary changes with as minimal disruptions as possible. Rest assured we will remain open for your financial needs,” according to the statement. “We will continue to monitor local, state and national resources for updates and guidance during the pandemic and communicate any further actions to our employees, customers, and communities in a timely manner.

“We are taking additional steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Effective immediately, we will be making the following change to our lobby access:

Limited Lobby Access

Monday through Friday: 9-9:30 a.m. — Lobby open for customers considered “at risk” or with underlying medical conditions

Monday through Friday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Lobby open for commercial customers ONLY

Saturday: All lobbies closed, please use our drive-thru

All other services available by APPOINTMENT ONLY

Drive-Through Service will remain open.

For a complete list of branches and drive-through hours, visit https://www.shoreunitedbank.com/

Convenience Banking Services:

Online and Mobile banking allows you to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills or make deposits. Go to https://www.shoreunitedbank.com to enroll in online banking.

ATMs are available for your cash needs. In addition to our ATMs, Shore United Bank partners with the Allpoint Network, a surcharge-free network of ATMs with over 55,000 locations worldwide.

Visa Debit cards reduce cash handling and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

PaySomeone is a good option to quickly transfer funds to another person.

InTouch Telephone Banking allows you to check balances, retrieve transaction history, transfer funds or place a stop payment on your accounts by calling toll-free 888-758-4900.

March 20 3 p.m.

UMMS Announces Visitor Restrictions At All Facilities

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is enacting updated visitor restrictions at all 13 system hospitals and other UMMS healthcare facilities.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, there will be no visitors allowed, except under specific circumstances, and by prior approval of the physician administrative officer or their designee. This policy applies to all patients within UMMS hospitals and other facilities, is in alignment with Johns Hopkins Medicine, and is consistent with approaches taken by other leading health care institutions nationwide.

Exceptions include:

For in-patient facilities

• End-of-life care or end of life decision making. For these situations, two visitors will be permitted.

• One parent or caregiver of a child in the neonatal intensive care unit

• One parent or caregiver of pediatric patients as long as they are not symptomatic

• One visitor inclusive of a professional support person or postpartum helper of a patient in the labor and delivery and the postpartum units

• One visitor for patients in inpatient hospice units

• One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge

• One visitor for patients undergoing emergency surgery

• Visitors who have been asked by the patient’s care team to be a part of scheduled family training for patients with rehabilitation needs.

For all outpatient appointments

• One visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery

More information about the Strict Patient Safety Policy can be found on the UMMS dedicated COVID-19 information webpage, https://www.umms.org/covid.

USM Campuses to Shift to Distance Learning for Rest of Semester, Commencements Canceled

The University System of Maryland will shift to distance-learning for undergraduate students for the rest of the spring semester and cancel in-person commencement ceremonies, Chancellor Jay A. Perman announced Thursday evening.

Individual campuses will be releasing detailed plans on how students can retrieve their belongings from dorms and on-campus housing, with a special focus on avoiding large crowds. Universities will also be disinfecting high-touch areas as students move out.

The system is working on a plan for students who aren’t able to come back to get their things personally.

Campuses are also making plans to provide pro-rated refunds for room and board, as well as other campus fees. Federal financial aid packages will not be refunded, Perman said.

There is also a consensus among campus leaders to push back the tuition deposit deadline for the fall semester, which is usually May 1.

March 20 9 a.m.

UM Shore Regional Health Announces Changes to Lab, Imaging Services Starting Monday

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has announced changes in the delivery of outpatient laboratory testing and imaging services around the region. These changes go into effect as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

The following imaging procedures are postponed at all outpatient locations: screening mammography, cardiac scoring CT scans, screening lung CT scans and ultrasound AAA screenings. Patients with scheduled appointments for these procedures are being notified by phone and new appointments will not be rescheduled until further notice.

All other imaging procedures with a medical necessity are being scheduled as needed; these procedures may be scheduled by calling 410-822-1000, ext. 2600. All imaging locations are open with regular operating hours.

Changes to outpatient laboratory services, either walk-in or by appointment, are as follows:

In Cambridge, the lab at Sunburst Plaza is closed. Regular and therapeutic blood draws are conducted at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester.

In Centreville, the lab at 2450 Centerville Road is closed; patients needing lab services are directed to the lab at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown.

In Chestertown, the Roundtop lab is closed. Regular and therapeutic blood draws are conducted at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

In Denton, the lab at Shore Medical Pavilion at Denton remains open.

In Easton, lab services offered at the Diagnostic and Imaging Center are unchanged; however, the lab on Teal Drive is closed.

The lab in UM Shore Medical Center at Easton remains open for therapeutic blood draw only; patients are directed to the Diagnostic and Imaging Center.

In Queenstown, the lab at Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown remains open.

For more information about University of Maryland Medical System responses to COVID-19, visit https://www.umms.org/coronavirus.

All Md. Comptroller Branch Offices Closed; Taxpayer Assistance Still Available Via Email, Phone

Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that all of the agency’s branch offices throughout the state would close at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

Taxpayers are urged to file their Maryland state income tax returns electronically, including the use of direct deposit for refunds. Taxpayers also can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES for help weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours during tax season remain in effect).

Franchot recently announced several deadline extensions for income, corporate and business tax payments. They are as follows:

April 15 – Filing deadline for federal income tax or to file a federal extension. No separate Maryland extension is necessary if you file a federal extension.

June 1 – Returns and payments are due for Maryland business-related taxes not collected in March, April and May including sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, alcohol tax, tobacco tax, and motor fuel tax, as well as tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.

July 15 – Deadline for Maryland individual, corporate, pass through entity, and fiduciary income tax payments, as well as March quarterly estimated payments.

October 15 – Deadline for filing Maryland income tax returns if a federal extension was filed.

Eastern Neck Lodge, Blackwater Visitor Center Closed

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the suspension of operations at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Visitor Center, and the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge Lodge, effective March 20, 2020. The suspension of operations is supported by the State of Maryland. All trails will remain open to provide opportunities for recreation and relaxation. At Blackwater, the Wildlife Drive will remain open and entrance fees are temporarily waived.

Chestertown Tea Party Festival Cancelled

The Chestertown Tea Party Festival Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Festival.

March 19 3 p.m.

Hogan tells Marylanders to stay home

Gov. Larry Hogan urged “all Marylanders to stay home to help us slow the spread of this virus” as he announced that the state’s confirmed cases of coronavirus had reached 107, an 88 percent increase in the last 48 hours.

Those cases include the first Maryland child — a 5-year-old girl in Howard County — to test positive for COVID-19. Maryland had reported its first death due to the virus late Wednesday.

The governor also announced several additional actions he had taken to address the pandemic:

• Access to the BWI terminal will be restricted to ticketed passengers and badged airport employees only. Exceptions will be made for those visitors who are assisting disabled passengers.

• Passengers are urged to restrict use of all public, mass transit for essential travel only.

• Any events of more than 10 people in close proximity at all locations, establishments and venues across the state is prohibited.

• All enclosed shopping malls and all entertainment venues will be closed effective 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

• The governor has asked the Board of Regents of the University System of Maryland to move classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.

• Hogan issued an executive order to allow trucks to exceed their legal weight limits “in order to facilitate the delivery of important equipment and supplies.”

• The governor announced that 900 hospital beds have already been made immediately available and Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore City is opening a new floor to add capacity.

• Hogan will issue an executive order to allow the delivery and carryout sales of alcohol by restaurants, bars, distilleries, and wineries, subject to local liquor laws and local regulations.

• The governor said Maryland now has more than 350 meal distribution centers open and operating for children across the state. For locations, go to mdsummermeals.org.

• The state has launched a new Maryland Unites website at governor.maryland.gov/marylandunites to highlight the ways and opportunities that Marylanders can volunteer in assisting their neighbors and communities.

• The governor urged all Marylanders who are healthy and feeling well to consider donating blood, noting the Red Cross is reporting severe blood shortages across the country and in Maryland as a result of COVID-19. Go to redcross.org to find out where to donate.

March 19 9 a.m.

Md. has first COVID-19 death

A Prince George’s County man in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition is the first COVID-19 death in Maryland, officials announced late Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Hogan will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide further updates about COVID-19 and announce additional actions.

Mid-Shore Scholars goes online

Mid-Shore Scholars will hold its next Saturday workshops (3/28, 4/4, and 4/18) online from 10-2. MSS has online tutoring every Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Additional algebra, biology, and English tutoring sessions are available throughout the week.

March 18 3 p.m.

Kent County has closed all county buildings to the public. Staff will be working and practicing social distancing. Citizens are urged to call with questions, email with questions or to submit documents, and use drop boxes or the mail to submit payments and documents.

Please visit www.kentcounty.com for up-to-date information on county government operations. You may call 410-778-4600 and email kentcounty@kentgov.org.

For Kent County COVD-19 updates, visit https://www.kentcounty.com/coronavirus.

Maryland currently has 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Talbot County remains the only county on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with a confirmed case.

There are 31 cases in Montgomery County, 20 in Prince George’s, 10 in Baltimore, 8 in Howard, 4 each in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City, 3 in Harford, 2 in Charles, and 1 each in Carroll, Frederick and Talbot counties.

Kent County is still awaiting test results from a Washington College student who remains in isolation on campus.

In the region, the state of Delaware has 19 confirmed cases — 17 in New Castle County (which contains the City of Wilmington) and one each in Kent and Sussex counties — and the District of Columbia has 31 cases.

March 18 9 a.m.

• The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has launched a new website — www.talbotcovid19.org — that will be a central location for community information during the COVID-19 health emergency.

• Free breakfast and lunch for children 2 through 18 will be available for pick-up 9 to 11 a.m. today at Easton Middle School, Easton Elementary-Dobson, St. Michaels Middle High and the St. Michaels Police Department.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, free meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at the following expanded list of locations: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, and Tilghman Elementary. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. These are drive-by/pick-up sites outdoors.

Drive-by or walk-up meal pickup will be at all locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

March 17

Gov. Larry Hogan has postponed Maryland’s April 28 primary to June 2. A special election for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional District seat will proceed on April 28 as a mail-in only election. Maryland is the fifth state to move its primary.

The state is reporting 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three patients recovered. Of the 57 active cases, 37 are aged 19-64 and 20 are 65 and older.

Closings and Postponements

Schools

Maryland Public Schools

All public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, by order of the state school superintendent.

The Benedictine School

Closed through March 27.

Chesapeake College

• Spring break will be extended through March 27 for students.

• Classes, including the start of spring accelerated courses, are scheduled to resume on March 30.

• Starting March 30, the majority of courses will be delivered remotely with the aid of technology.

• Services, such as the LRC (library), Early Childhood Education Center, Bookstore, Fitness Center, Higher Education Center, etc. will be closed through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• Wye Mills and Cambridge locations will be closed to the public through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• All public events at the college are cancelled now through April 30. This date may be extended. In addition, buildings on the Wye Mills campus and the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center are closed to the public until further notice. The Todd Performing Arts Center, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, the Fitness Center, the Barnes and Noble bookstore on campus, and the Sodexo café are all included in the closure.

• All athletic events and activities are suspended for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

• Commencement ceremonies will not occur on campus on May 20. A virtual ceremony is being considered.

• Students are not to visit campus until further notice. Online resources such as library services and tutoring will be available through the Learning Resource Center at https://libguides.chesapeake.edu/academic-support-center/home

Chestertown Christian Academy

Closed through March 27.

The Country School

Closed through March 31 with remote learning beginning March 19.

Radcliffe Creek School

Radcliffe Creek School’s K-8 program will be closed until March 30, 2020. Little Creek will be closed until March 23, 2020.

Wye River Upper School

WRUS has closed the building to students and large groups. We have moved to remote online learning for all students following the daily school class schedule. Families are asked to use the LMS system for all communications.

Washington College

Closed for the semester. Classes will move online starting March 23. Move-out date for students is March 31.

WAC Alumni Weekend Canceled. Still deciding on Commencement.

Libraries

Kent County Public Library

The library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, and library programming will be canceled through Friday, April 17.

Talbot County Free Library

Both branches are closed from Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28. The library plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, music, magazines, and movies — all of which are available free of charge, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org.

Museums and Centers

Senior Centers

All senior centers in the state are closed until further notice.

Adkins Arboretum

Adkins will close the Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center and postpone all scheduled programs, events, gatherings, and meetings until after March 28. We will continually evaluate the situation and keep you posted on future plans.

Although the grounds will be open, the Visitor’s Center will be locked throughout the next two weeks, starting today. We ask that those of you who have keys not enter the building until further notice.

Academy Art Museum

The Academy Art Museum will be closed through April 30.



Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

CBMM will temporarily close to the public on a 24-hour basis beginning Saturday, March 14. CBMM anticipates reopening April 1, subject to further evaluation.

CBMM will also postpone the 9th Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, due to an executive order announced by the state prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

CBMM will also postpone the following public events originally scheduled within the March 14–31 time frame: Open Boatshop, Chart Navigation, Delaware Restoration AFAD Days.

Events

• Sumner Hall concert, The Music of Allen Toussaint, set for March 21, has been postponed and will be rescheduled later in the year.

• The re-opening of the Books Cafe, scheduled for March 20 and 21 at St. Luke’s Chapel in Queenstown has been postponed until further notice.

• National Music Festival’s March 22 Resonance concert is postponed to a date TBD.

• League of Women Voters First District candidates forum scheduled for March 22 at Chesapeake College is cancelled.

• The Talbot County Garden Club has cancelled its March 25 event, featuring George Coombs at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

• Screening of Fantastic Fungi, scheduled for March 26 at Temple B’Nai Israel, has been postponed.

• The Easton Branch of AAUW has postponed the “Women Who Make A Difference” luncheon, originally scheduled for March 28. It will now be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels.

• Reader’s Dinner Theatre scheduled for March 28 and 29 with the Tred Avon Players and Robert Morris is cancelled.

• Talbot Democratic Forum annual meeting, set for March 29 at the Avalon Theatre, will be postponed until September.

• Chesapeake Music’s International Chamber Music Competition to be held on April 4, is postponed as well as the community concerts planned for April 5.

• The Easton Choral Arts Society concert, Gems from Vienna on April 16 and 19 has been cancelled. The ECAS pre-concert lecture on April 16 has been cancelled.

• Third Haven Friends Meeting Immigration Film Series (How Do We Welcome the Stranger?), to be held on March 20 and April 3, are cancelled. As of now, the DREAMers film and speaker panel still will be held on April 17. A determination will be made at a later date whether to proceed, postpone, or cancel that event.

• Chestertown Earth Day Festival set for April 18 has been cancelled.

• The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum annual Splendor event scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled.

• St. Michaels Museum annual meeting scheduled for April 19 at the St Michaels library is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

• Tidewater Singers April Concert, “Considering Matthew Shepard,” set for April 24 and 25 is cancelled and rescheduled for April 2021.

• The last two concerts of the twenty-seventh season of the Emmanuel Concert Series (Ken Cowan on April 24 and Andrew Sheranian on May 8) have been postponed.

• Chesapeake Music’s Sharel Cassity Quartet concert, at the Talbot Country Club, April 25, is postponed.

• C.E.S.’tival, scheduled for April 25 in Wilmer Park in Chestertown has been postponed.

• Tred Avon Players’ spring production of “And Then There Was None,” scheduled for April 30-May 10 is cancelled.

• Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage has cancelled all tours, including the May 9, 2020, Talbot County Tour.

• Chesapeake Champion 2020, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, has been postponed until the fall.

• The Chestertown Tea Party has been cancelled.

• Chesterton Bocce Ball cancelled until further notice.

• Cars on High is cancelled.

• Chestertown Saturday Market is cancelled until further notice.

Churches

• The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (Chestertown) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton have both cancelled worship for Sunday March 15, and will make decisions on future services on a week-by-week basis.

• The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton has directed all in-person church worship to be suspended Sunday, March 15 through May 10, including all Holy Week and Easter Sunday services.

• All activities at Third Haven Friends Meeting, including meeting for worship, have been suspended until further notice. The situation will be evaluated weekly and an announcement will be made when activities resume.

• First United Methodist Church in Chestertown closed for all activities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

• St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton will be closed to all activities and public worship services March 22 and 29. The church will stream its service at 9 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook live. Visit www.stmarkseaston.org or the church’s Facebook page for additional information.

Programs

UM Shore Regional Health

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient, and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

Compass Regional Hospice

All support groups, workshops, and volunteer trainings are cancelled until further notice effective Friday, March 13.

Cancelled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding The Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 & 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems, and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

Avalon Foundation

Closed effective Friday, March 13. All programming through April 24 is cancelled.

Decisions regarding performances and events beyond April 24 will be made by April 10.

Community Table

The Community Table in Chestertown, held on Monday nights, will be closed until school district classes reopen.

Rotary Club of St. Michaels

The Rotary Club of St Michaels meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Miles River Yacht Club. The club will not meet on March 18 and March 25. The next meeting will be tentatively on April 1, based on coronavirus events.

Mid-Shore Scholars

Mid-Shore Scholars will hold its next Saturday workshops (3/28, 4/4, and 4/18) online from 10-2. MSS has online tutoring every Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Additional algebra, biology, and English tutoring sessions are available throughout the week.

RiverArts

RiverArts Main Gallery will be closed until further notice. RiverArts will suspend in-person group programs and activities in all locations for 30 days, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes: Clay Studio and ArtsAlive face-to-face group classes and events, Regular Clay Studio Open Studio hours, Life Drawing, Plein Air, Photography Club groups, RiverArts Film Society screenings, KidSPOT Saturday drop-ins, KidSPOT After School Enrichment program.

Talbot Mentors

All program activities suspended while public schools are closed. Office at 108 Maryland Ave. closed to visitors.

Character Counts Mid-Shore

All Character Counts lessons are suspended until further notice.

Kent Cultural Alliance

All public arts events for the next two weeks will be cancelled or postponed.

Horn Point Laboratory

Upcoming Science Bytes events are cancelled.

Sumner Hall

Closed as of Friday, March 13. All scheduled activities are cancelled until further notice.

AARP Tax-Aide Mid-Shore

All AARP Midshore Tax Aide preparation sites are closed until further notice. Clients are encouraged to find an alternative for preparing their tax returns.

Chesapeake Forum

All Chesapeake Forum courses in progress or scheduled to begin before May 1, 2020 are cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19 and subsequent venue closures. The forum will evaluate the situation in April and determine whether it will hold the programs scheduled to begin after May 1.

Rebuilding Together Kent County

Upcoming volunteer events, including the Monthly [Re]Build Day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and National [Re]Build Day on April 25, are postponed.

Oxford Community Center

Oxford Community Center is closed through at least April 1st, and all classes, programs, and events are cancelled.

Kent County 4-H

All Kent County 4-H events are suspended until April 15. Check out the Maryland 4-H Facebook page for state 4-H updates.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Beginning Monday, March 16, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy offices will be closed until further notice. Staff are teleworking and can be reached by phone or email with the contact information found on the ESLC website. Staff can also be reached by calling the office line and extension listed on the website. These calls will be forwarded to staff cell numbers.

The Eastern Shore Conservation Center will be closed to the general public and available by appointment only until further notice.

St. Michaels Community Center

St. Michaels Community Center is suspending senior programs until further notice. The St. Michaels Community Center will continue to have grocery bags of basic food staples available to anyone in need, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, when non-perishable donations will also be accepted.

CASA of the Mid-Shore

CASA of the Mid-Shore offices are closed to the public. Staff will be teleworking as much as possible and will do their best to monitor email and phone messages as well as USPS mail.

Easton Economic Development Corporation

The coffee shop meetings on Wednesdays at Whole Note Coffee will be cancelled until further notice.

Businesses

• The Peoples Bank will be functioning in a drive-through only capacity as of March 17. Management will reassess opening the lobbies to the public again by March 30. For up-to-date information on The Peoples Bank’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.pbkc.com/news/COVID-19.

Courts

Maryland

All courthouses are closed to the public for a three-week period, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3. Courts will be staffed to handle emergency matters, including, but not limited to, domestic violence petitions, bail reviews, juvenile detention and shelter hearings, and search warrants.

U.S. District Court

All trials in Maryland have been postponed through April 24.

Chestertown Announcements

Buy Now, Enjoy Later Supports Local Businesses

Our retail and restaurant friends downtown still need our support. If you are not able to go out, or if you are remaining at home for social distancing, please consider purchasing a gift certificate from one of our local businesses. It will mean a lot to them! For a list of local businesses and instructions on how to purchase a gift card, please visit our website. Please call ahead to all of these establishments to place your pick up orders and for special instructions.

The DCA will not meet in April, hopefully, meet in May.

Kent County Restaurants; Takeout and Curbside

Guernsey Depot; Curbside pickup. Call, text or message them at 410-708-8317. Hours: Open 10 to 5 weekdays, 10-3 weekends

Play it Again Sam’s: NOW CLOSED Call (410) 778-2688

Chester River Wine and Cheese: remains open. Beginning Tuesday, hours will be 10-4. They are adding an online order page to their website. Guests are welcome to call for pickup. They ask that only ONE person per party enter our store at a time to minimize the number of guests in the store at any time. All tastings are on hold at this time. Our contact information can be found on our website at www.chesterrivergourmet.com

Luisa’s: offers curbside delivery in back. Call 410) 778-5360

Happy Chicken Bakery, Catering and Cafe: offers carryout, outdoor dining, and lunch delivery. 443-988-3955 offering gift certificates, curbside pickup, carry out, and outdoor dining. Hours now adjusted to Monday 10-1, Tues through Friday 10-2

Figgs Ordinary: Open during regular hours, but for carry-out and phone orders only. Call 410-282-0061

Twinny’s: in Galena, curbside orders (410) 648-5784

Evergrain Bakery: Takeout (410) 778-3333

The Kitty Knight House: Curbside takeout and delivery within 10 miles. Call 410-648-5200

Germaine’s Carryout: 443-282-0048

Uncle Charlie’s Bistro: Takeout and will deliver in town. 410-778-3663

Java Rock: Takeout orders only. Call 410-639-9909

Ellen’s: Curbside carryout only.

98 Cannon Riverfront Grille: Open for takeout 0nly, 12-7 pm. Check their menu on Facebook, then: Call 443-282-0055, pick up directly in front, call 443-282-0055 When you arrive and let us know what kind of car you have—Food and beverage will be delivered to your car.

Osprey Point Restaurant; Closed until further notice. The Inn remains open.

Anchor and Plow– 410-639-4000 and Facebook.

Aroma: 443-282-0089 and Facebook

Beverley’s Family Restaurant: – 410-778-1995 and Facebook

Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-1995

Casa Carmen Wines: 410-778-1995 and Facebook

China House-: 410-778-3939

Crow Vineyard and Winery: 302-3040551 and Facebook

Ford’s Seafood: 410-639-2032 and Facebook

Galena Pizzaria: 410-648-5944 and Facebook

Marzella’s by the Bay: 410-348-5555 and Facebook

Nona Maria’s: 410-556-6171

Fish Whistle at the Granary (Galena): 410-988-3955

Molly’s: 410-348-2430 and Facebook

Procolino’s: 410-778-5900

Smoke, Rattle and Roll: 443-282-0261 and Facebook

Pasta Plus (Rock Hall): 410-639-7916

The Jefas Mexican Grill: 410-648-7182

The Retriever: www.theretrieverbar.com

Chester River Seafood: 410-639-7018

China House: 410-778-3939

Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-2885

Bad Alfred’s: CLOSED

Services

JBK Hardware customers can shop on acehardware.com if they would be more comfortable not coming into contact with others. Once they are notified the order is ready, they can call the store at 410-778-9600, from the parking lot and one of our associates will bring the order to the parking lot.

Acme in Chestertown offers InstaCart. Sign up here Www.instacart.com

The Bookplate: Delivery, pick up, mail orders and online ordering. (410) 778-4167

Ready to Roll, LLC (Transportation): 800-787-1609.

Store Hours, Changes, and Closures

Mimi’s Closet: CLOSED

Twigs and Teacups: CLOSED

Welcome Home: CLOSED

RiverArts: CLOSED

Flow Salon: CLOSED

Houstons Dockside Emporium will be open Monday through Saturday 10-4 & closed on Sundays for now. I am willing to meet a customer outside of these hours (within reason) or on a Sunday if necessary. Call Michelle at 443-480-2660.

The Finishing Touch will be open 10-3 every day and closed on Sunday until further notice.

RiverArts Clay Studio: Clay Studio will no longer be open in 2 hour daily increments for potters to pick up clay. Those who need clay can contact Clay Studio Manager Dianna Frymaire at Clay Studio will no longer be open in 2 hour daily increments for potters to pick up clay. Those who need clay can contact Clay Studio Manager Dianna Frymaire at diafry@aol.com to make an appointment.

Volunteering

Social Action Committee for Racial Justice: Partnering with Kent County Public Schools provide Grab and Go Breakfast Lunch Bags to children 18 and under from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the following locations: Betterton Volunteer Fire Department, Baywood Court Community Room, Kent County Community Center, Millington Town Hall. Children must be present. Contact: SACRacialJustice@gmail.com or (410) 417-7295 and Facebook.

The Betterton American Legion Post and SAL Will help with food delivery, rides, well-being checks, etc if necessary. Call Jason at 484-502-5133.

Chestertown Government

The Town of Chestertown is cancelling all non-essential meetings except the Mayor and Council meeting, Historic District Commission, Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.