Remembering John Wilson

It was with profound sadness that the Spy was told yesterday of the passing of John Wilson. He succumbed to a sudden illness earlier this week.

John Wilson was one of the Mid-Shore’s best friends with such enterprising commercial interests as the Chesapeake Bay Club on Kent Island, followed by the remarkable turnaround of the Tidewater Inn in downtown Easton, followed by the the Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club and Spa.

He earned the respect and gratitude of the entire community in recognition of his vision and depth of contributions to the region..

The Spy interviewed John in 2016 as he opened up the Bay Club’s Inn on Kent Island.