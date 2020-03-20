Chestertown Tea Party Festival Canceled

It is with regret that the Chestertown Tea Party Festival Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Festival. So much remains unknown with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experience from countries infected at a much earlier date than the United States suggests that infections could continue over a period of two to three months. Even after infections have slowed and current public guidance to practice social distancing have been lessened, we fear many of our fellow citizens will be reluctant to subject themselves to large crowds for some time to come. In fact, it may remain impossible for large crowds to gether until a vaccine has been released. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our festival this year.

The health and safety of our vendors, entertainers and that of our festival patrons, was the overriding factor in making this decision. We look forward to hosting the festival once more during Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.