Chesapeake Chamber International Music Competition & April Events Postponed

Following the recent public announcements of closures by federal, state and local government agencies as a preventative public health measure, Chesapeake Music must regrettably make changes to its presentations scheduled for the near term. The International Chamber Music Competition to be held on April 4, 2020 is postponed, as well as the community concerts planned for April 5, 2020. Also, the Sharel Cassity Quartet concert, at the Talbot Country Club, April 25, 2020 is postponed.

According to Barry Koh, President of Chesapeake Music, “Our Competition and Jazz Program committees are exploring alternate dates for these events and we will keep you informed as the plans are developed.”

Koh adds, “Presently, there is no clear indication when social and cultural activities will return to normal, however we are hoping that the annual Chamber Music Festival will be able to start on schedule, June 3, 2020. We are proceeding with the activities that lead to this opening date as we normally would. Nevertheless, we are closely monitoring the advice and announcements from the government agencies and will advise you promptly of any change in plans.”

For further information, visit chesapeakemusic.org or call 410-819-0380.