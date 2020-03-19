Chestertown Spy COVID-19 Daily Mid-Shore Update for March 19 (9 AM)

For the next few weeks, the Spy will be aggregating the various metrics, provider capacity, and closings and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mid-Shore every twenty-four hours. If your organization, school or company is not listed, please send us information about programming changes at editor@chestertownspy.org or editor@talbotspy.org.

March 19 9 a.m.

Md. has first COVID-19 death

A Prince George’s County man in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition is the first COVID-19 death in Maryland, officials announced late Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Hogan will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide further updates about COVID-19 and announce additional actions.

Mid-Shore Scholars goes online

Mid-Shore Scholars will hold its next Saturday workshops (3/28, 4/4, and 4/18) online from 10-2. MSS has online tutoring every Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Additional algebra, biology, and English tutoring sessions are available throughout the week.

March 18 3 p.m.

Kent County has closed all county buildings to the public. Staff will be working and practicing social distancing. Citizens are urged to call with questions, email with questions or to submit documents, and use drop boxes or the mail to submit payments and documents.

Please visit www.kentcounty.com for up-to-date information on county government operations. You may call 410-778-4600 and email kentcounty@kentgov.org.

For Kent County COVD-19 updates, visit https://www.kentcounty.com/coronavirus.

Maryland currently has 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Talbot County remains the only county on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with a confirmed case.

There are 31 cases in Montgomery County, 20 in Prince George’s, 10 in Baltimore, 8 in Howard, 4 each in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City, 3 in Harford, 2 in Charles, and 1 each in Carroll, Frederick and Talbot counties.

Kent County is still awaiting test results from a Washington College student who remains in isolation on campus.

In the region, the state of Delaware has 19 confirmed cases — 17 in New Castle County (which contains the City of Wilmington) and one each in Kent and Sussex counties — and the District of Columbia has 31 cases.

March 18 9 a.m.

• The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has launched a new website — www.talbotcovid19.org — that will be a central location for community information during the COVID-19 health emergency.

• Free breakfast and lunch for children 2 through 18 will be available for pick-up 9 to 11 a.m. today at Easton Middle School, Easton Elementary-Dobson, St. Michaels Middle High and the St. Michaels Police Department.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, free meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at the following expanded list of locations: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, and Tilghman Elementary. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. These are drive-by/pick-up sites outdoors.

Drive-by or walk-up meal pickup will be at all locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

March 17

Gov. Larry Hogan has postponed Maryland’s April 28 primary to June 2. A special election for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional District seat will proceed on April 28 as a mail-in only election. Maryland is the fifth state to move its primary.

The state is reporting 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three patients recovered. Of the 57 active cases, 37 are aged 19-64 and 20 are 65 and older.

Closings and Postponements

Schools

Maryland Public Schools

All public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, by order of the state school superintendent.

The Benedictine School

Closed through March 27.

Chesapeake College

• Spring break will be extended through March 27 for students.

• Classes, including the start of spring accelerated courses, are scheduled to resume on March 30.

• Starting March 30, the majority of courses will be delivered remotely with the aid of technology.

• Services, such as the LRC (library), Early Childhood Education Center, Bookstore, Fitness Center, Higher Education Center, etc. will be closed through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• Wye Mills and Cambridge locations will be closed to the public through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• All public events at the college are cancelled now through April 30. This date may be extended. In addition, buildings on the Wye Mills campus and the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center are closed to the public until further notice. The Todd Performing Arts Center, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, the Fitness Center, the Barnes and Noble bookstore on campus, and the Sodexo café are all included in the closure.

• All athletic events and activities are suspended for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

• Commencement ceremonies will not occur on campus on May 20. A virtual ceremony is being considered.

• Students are not to visit campus until further notice. Online resources such as library services and tutoring will be available through the Learning Resource Center at https://libguides.chesapeake.edu/academic-support-center/home

Chestertown Christian Academy

Closed through March 27.

The Country School

Closed through March 31 with remote learning beginning March 19.

Radcliffe Creek School

Radcliffe Creek School’s K-8 program will be closed until March 30, 2020. Little Creek will be closed until March 23, 2020.

Wye River Upper School

WRUS has closed the building to students and large groups. We have moved to remote online learning for all students following the daily school class schedule. Families are asked to use the LMS system for all communications.

Washington College

Closed for the semester. Classes will move online starting March 23. Move-out date for students is March 31.

Libraries

Kent County Public Library

The library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, and library programming will be canceled through Friday, April 17.

Talbot County Free Library

Both branches are closed from Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28. The library plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, music, magazines, and movies — all of which are available free of charge, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org.

Museums and Centers

Senior Centers

All senior centers in the state are closed until further notice.

Adkins Arboretum

Adkins will close the Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center and postpone all scheduled programs, events, gatherings, and meetings until after March 28. We will continually evaluate the situation and keep you posted on future plans.

Although the grounds will be open, the Visitor’s Center will be locked throughout the next two weeks, starting today. We ask that those of you who have keys not enter the building until further notice.

Academy Art Museum

The Academy Art Museum will be closed through April 30.



Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

CBMM will temporarily close to the public on a 24-hour basis beginning Saturday, March 14. CBMM anticipates reopening April 1, subject to further evaluation.

CBMM will also postpone the 9th Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, due to an executive order announced by the state prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

CBMM will also postpone the following public events originally scheduled within the March 14–31 time frame: Open Boatshop, Chart Navigation, Delaware Restoration AFAD Days.

Events

• Easton Choral Arts High Note event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is cancelled with plans to reschedule.

• Sumner Hall concert, The Music of Allen Toussaint, set for March 21, has been postponed and will be rescheduled later in the year.

• The re-opening of the Books Cafe, scheduled for March 20 and 21 at St. Luke’s Chapel in Queenstown has been postponed until further notice.

• National Music Festival’s March 22 Resonance concert is postponed to a date TBD.

• League of Women Voters First District candidates forum scheduled for March 22 at Chesapeake College is cancelled.

• The Talbot County Garden Club has cancelled its March 25 event, featuring George Coombs at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

• Screening of Fantastic Fungi, scheduled for March 26 at Temple B’Nai Israel, has been postponed.

• The Easton Branch of AAUW has postponed the “Women Who Make A Difference” luncheon, originally scheduled for March 28. It will now be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels.

• Reader’s Dinner Theatre scheduled for March 28 and 29 with the Tred Avon Players and Robert Morris is cancelled.

• Talbot Democratic Forum annual meeting, set for March 29 at the Avalon Theatre, will be postponed until September.

• Chesapeake Music’s International Chamber Music Competition to be held on April 4, is postponed as well as the community concerts planned for April 5.

• The Easton Choral Arts Society concert, Gems from Vienna on April 16 and 19 has been cancelled. The ECAS pre-concert lecture on April 16 has been cancelled.

• Third Haven Friends Meeting Immigration Film Series (How Do We Welcome the Stranger?), to be held on March 20 and April 3, are cancelled. As of now, the DREAMers film and speaker panel still will be held on April 17. A determination will be made at a later date whether to proceed, postpone, or cancel that event.

• Chestertown Earth Day Festival set for April 18 has been cancelled.

• The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum annual Splendor event scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled.

• St. Michaels Museum annual meeting scheduled for April 19 at the St Michaels library is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

• Tidewater Singers April Concert, “Considering Matthew Shepard,” set for April 24 and 25 is cancelled and rescheduled for April 2021.

• Chesapeake Music’s Sharel Cassity Quartet concert, at the Talbot Country Club, April 25, is postponed.

• C.E.S.’tival, scheduled for April 25 in Wilmer Park in Chestertown has been postponed.

• Tred Avon Players’ spring production of “And Then There Was None,” scheduled for April 30-May 10 is cancelled.

• Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage has cancelled all tours, including the May 9, 2020, Talbot County Tour.

• Chesapeake Champion 2020, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, has been postponed until the fall.

Churches

• The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (Chestertown) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton have both cancelled worship for Sunday March 15, and will make decisions on future services on a week-by-week basis.

• The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton has directed all in-person church worship to be suspended Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 (from Sunday, March 15, through Sunday, March 22, including the Third and Fourth Sundays of Lent).

• All activities at Third Haven Friends Meeting, other than meeting for worship, have been suspended for at least the next two weeks, March 13 through March 30. An announcement will be made when activities resume.

• First United Methodist Church in Chestertown closed for all activities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

• St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton will be closed to all activities and public worship services March 22 and 29. The church will stream its service at 9 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook live. Visit www.stmarkseaston.org or the church’s Facebook page for additional information.

Programs

UM Shore Regional Health

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient, and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

Compass Regional Hospice

All support groups, workshops, and volunteer trainings are cancelled until further notice effective Friday, March 13.

Cancelled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding The Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 & 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems, and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

Avalon Foundation

Closed effective Friday, March 13. All programming through April 24 is cancelled.

Decisions regarding performances and events beyond April 24 will be made by April 10.

Community Table

The Community Table in Chestertown, held on Monday nights, will be closed until school district classes reopen.

Rotary Club of St. Michaels

The Rotary Club of St Michaels meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Miles River Yacht Club. The club will not meet on March 18 and March 25. The next meeting will be tentatively on April 1, based on coronavirus events.

Mid-Shore Scholars

RiverArts

RiverArts Main Gallery will be closed until further notice. RiverArts will suspend in-person group programs and activities in all locations for 30 days, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes: Clay Studio and ArtsAlive face-to-face group classes and events, Regular Clay Studio Open Studio hours, Life Drawing, Plein Air, Photography Club groups, RiverArts Film Society screenings, KidSPOT Saturday drop-ins, KidSPOT After School Enrichment program.

Talbot Mentors

All program activities suspended while public schools are closed. Office at 108 Maryland Ave. closed to visitors.

Character Counts Mid-Shore

All Character Counts lessons are suspended until further notice.

Kent Cultural Alliance

All public arts events for the next two weeks will be cancelled or postponed.

Horn Point Laboratory

Upcoming Science Bytes events are cancelled.

Sumner Hall

Closed as of Friday, March 13. All scheduled activities are cancelled until further notice.

AARP Tax-Aide Mid-Shore

All AARP Midshore Tax Aide preparation sites are closed until further notice. Clients are encouraged to find an alternative for preparing their tax returns.

Chesapeake Forum

All Chesapeake Forum courses in progress or scheduled to begin before May 1, 2020 are cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19 and subsequent venue closures. The forum will evaluate the situation in April and determine whether it will hold the programs scheduled to begin after May 1.

Rebuilding Together Kent County

Upcoming volunteer events, including the Monthly [Re]Build Day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and National [Re]Build Day on April 25, are postponed.

Oxford Community Center

Oxford Community Center is closed through at least April 1st, and all classes, programs, and events are cancelled.

Kent County 4-H

All Kent County 4-H events are suspended until April 15. Check out the Maryland 4-H Facebook page for state 4-H updates.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Beginning Monday, March 16, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy offices will be closed until further notice. Staff are teleworking and can be reached by phone or email with the contact information found on the ESLC website. Staff can also be reached by calling the office line and extension listed on the website. These calls will be forwarded to staff cell numbers.

The Eastern Shore Conservation Center will be closed to the general public and available by appointment only until further notice.

St. Michaels Community Center

St. Michaels Community Center is suspending senior programs until further notice. The St. Michaels Community Center will continue to have grocery bags of basic food staples available to anyone in need, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, when non-perishable donations will also be accepted.

CASA of the Mid-Shore

CASA of the Mid-Shore offices are closed to the public. Staff will be teleworking as much as possible and will do their best to monitor email and phone messages as well as USPS mail.

Easton Economic Development Corporation

The coffee shop meetings on Wednesdays at Whole Note Coffee will be cancelled until further notice.

Businesses

• The Peoples Bank will be functioning in a drive-through only capacity as of March 17. Management will reassess opening the lobbies to the public again by March 30. For up-to-date information on The Peoples Bank’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.pbkc.com/news/COVID-19.

Courts

Maryland

All courthouses are closed to the public for a three-week period, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3. Courts will be staffed to handle emergency matters, including, but not limited to, domestic violence petitions, bail reviews, juvenile detention and shelter hearings, and search warrants.

U.S. District Court

All trials in Maryland have been postponed through April 24.

Chestertown Announcements

Buy Now, Enjoy Later Supports Local Businesses

Our retail and restaurant friends downtown still need our support. If you are not able to go out, or if you are remaining at home for social distancing, please consider purchasing a gift certificate from one of our local businesses. It will mean a lot to them! For a list of local businesses and instructions on how to purchase a gift card, please visit our website. Please call ahead to all of these establishments to place your pick up orders and for special instructions

Kent County Restaurants; Takeout and Curbside

Guernsey Depot; Curbside pickup. Call, text or message them at 410-708-8317. Hours: Open 10 to 5 weekdays, 10-3 weekends

Play it Again Sam’s: Pickup in the back parking lot. Call (410) 778-2688

Chester River Wine and Cheese: remains open. Beginning Tuesday, hours will be 10-4. They are adding an online order page to their website. Guests are welcome to call for pickup. They ask that only ONE person per party enter our store at a time to minimize the number of guests in the store at any time. All tastings are on hold at this time. Our contact information can be found on our website at www.chesterrivergourmet.com

Luisa’s: offers curbside delivery in back. Call 410) 778-5360

Happy Chicken Bakery, Catering and Cafe: offers carryout, outdoor dining, and lunch delivery. 443-988-3955 offering gift certificates, curbside pickup, carry out, and outdoor dining. Hours now adjusted to Monday 10-1, Tues through Friday 10-2

Figgs Ordinary: Open during regular hours, but for carry-out and phone orders only. Call 410-282-0061

Twinny’s: in Galena, curbside orders (410) 648-5784

Evergrain Bakery: Takeout (410) 778-3333

The Kitty Knight House: Curbside takeout and delivery within 10 miles. Call 410-648-5200

Germaine’s Carryout: 443-282-0048

Uncle Charlie’s Bistro: Takeout and will deliver in town. 410-778-3663

Java Rock: Takeout orders only. Call 410-639-9909

Ellen’s: Curbside carryout only.

98 Cannon Riverfront Grille: Open for takeout 0nly, 12-7 pm. Check their menu on Facebook, then: Call 443-282-0055, pick up directly in front, call 443-282-0055 When you arrive and let us know what kind of car you have—Food and beverage will be delivered to your car.

Osprey Point Restaurant; Closed until further notice. The Inn remains open.

Anchor and Plow– 410-639-4000 and Facebook.

Aroma: 443-282-0089 and Facebook

Beverley’s Family Restaurant: – 410-778-1995 and Facebook

Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-1995

Casa Carmen Wines: 410-778-1995 and Facebook

China House-: 410-778-3939

Crow Vineyard and Winery: 302-3040551 and Facebook

Ford’s Seafood: 410-639-2032 and Facebook

Galena Pizzaria: 410-648-5944 and Facebook

Marzella’s by the Bay: 410-348-5555 and Facebook

Nona Maria’s: 410-556-6171

Fish Whistle at the Granary (Galena): 410-988-3955

Molly’s: 410-348-2430 and Facebook

Procolino’s: 410-778-5900

Smoke, Rattle and Roll: 443-282-0261 and Facebook

Pasta Plus (Rock Hall): 410-639-7916

The Jefas Mexican Grill: 410-648-7182

The Retriever: www.theretrieverbar.com

Chester River Seafood: 410-639-7018

China House: 410-778-3939

Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-2885

Services

JBK Hardware customers can shop on acehardware.com if they would be more comfortable not coming into contact with others. Once they are notified the order is ready, they can call the store at 410-778-9600, from the parking lot and one of our associates will bring the order to the parking lot.

Acme in Chestertown offers InstaCart. Sign up here Www.instacart.com

The Bookplate: Delivery, pick up, mail orders and online ordering. (410) 778-4167

Ready to Roll, LLC (Transportation): 800-787-1609.

Volunteering

Social Action Committee for Racial Justice: Partnering with Kent County Public Schools provide Grab and Go Breakfast Lunch Bags to children 18 and under from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the following locations: Betterton Volunteer Fire Department, Baywood Court Community Room, Kent County Community Center, Millington Town Hall. Children must be present. Contact: SACRacialJustice@gmail.com or (410) 417-7295 and Facebook.

The Betterton American Legion Post and SAL Will help with food delivery, rides, well-being checks, etc if necessary. Call Jason at 484-502-5133.

Chestertown Government

The Town of Chestertown is cancelling all non-essential meetings except the Mayor and Council meeting, Historic District Commission, Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.