The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Local Life / Brevities / The Great Slow Down List: Al Sikes

The Great Slow Down List: Al Sikes

by Leave a Comment

Share

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Al Sikes, Spy Columnist and former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission

Book: Feast of the Goat
Listen: Pandora’s Bill Evans and Monty Alexander’s stations
Watch: Homeland
Cook: Wife Marty’s Gumbo or try this one
Outing: Blackwater to enjoy the spring migration of waterfowl

 

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.