The Great Slow Down List: Al Sikes

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Al Sikes, Spy Columnist and former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission

Book: Feast of the Goat

Listen: Pandora’s Bill Evans and Monty Alexander’s stations

Watch: Homeland

Cook: Wife Marty’s Gumbo or try this one

Outing: Blackwater to enjoy the spring migration of waterfowl