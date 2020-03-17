For All Seasons Open with Screening Measures in Place

With continued evolving public health concerns, For All Seasons has announced screening measures for patients and staff during this outbreak of COVID-19. All patients entering any For All Seasons facility will be directed to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds upon entry. All individuals should limit their movement within the facility to only those areas that are necessary for the purpose of their visit.

If someone has cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough or fever, newly developed shortness of breath, or has recently traveled to an area inside OR outside the United States with known coronavirus (COVID-19) within the last 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has traveled or contracted the virus, he or she should call For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 to reschedule an appointment.

According to Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons, “We are actively monitoring information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local officials regarding the COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our patients and staff is our highest priority. We are conducting an illness screening and we have increased the frequency of how often we sanitize and clean our office spaces.”

For those who are not patients of For All Seasons and may have had a reason to visit an office, For All Seasons will be observing a more structured agency visitation procedure until further notice. Visits to For All Seasons will be by appointment only. Patients are being encouraged to be sensitive to any presenting symptoms, and if need be, consider rescheduling an appointment or phoning in to the agency for support.

For further information, call 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.