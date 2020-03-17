COVID-19: On the Front Lines with St. Vincent de Paul’s Alex Handy

For many people in need on the Mid-Shore, whether it be food or other essential needs, St. Vincent de Paul has been the go-to organization for more than two decades. Running one of the most used food banks on the Eastern Shore, St. Vincent has been playing a critical role in providing over 400 families with basic food needs. And now, with the coronavirus threatening the most vulnerable, the Spy thought it would be a good time for a check-in with its leadership.

This morning, we sat down with St. Vincent’s president, Alex Handy, to provide an update as Maryland faces a surge of more families, many of them paycheck to paycheck, needing their help.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about St. Vincent de Paul in Easton or to volunteer, please go here. For the Kent County Food Pantry, please go here.