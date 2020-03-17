Spy COVID-19 Daily Status Update for March 17 (10 AM)

For the next few weeks, the Spy will be aggregating the various metrics, provider capacity, and closings and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mid-Shore every twenty-four hours. If your organization, school or company is not listed, please send us information about programming changes at editor@chestertownspy.org or editor@talbotspy.org.

Summary

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering

Closings and Postponements

Schools

Maryland Public Schools

All public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, by order of the state school superintendent.

The Benedictine School

Closed through March 27.

Chesapeake College

• Spring break will be extended through March 27 for students.

• Classes, including the start of spring accelerated courses, are scheduled to resume on March 30.

• Starting March 30, the majority of courses will be delivered remotely with the aid of technology.

• Services, such as the LRC (library), Early Childhood Education Center, Bookstore, Fitness Center, Higher Education Center, etc. will be closed through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• Wye Mills and Cambridge locations will be closed to the public through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• All public events at the college are cancelled now through April 30. This date may be extended. In addition, buildings on the Wye Mills campus and the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center are closed to the public until further notice. The Todd Performing Arts Center, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, the Fitness Center, the Barnes and Noble bookstore on campus, and the Sodexo café are all included in the closure.

• All athletic events and activities are suspended for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

• Commencement ceremonies will not occur on campus on May 20. A virtual ceremony is being considered.

• Students are not to visit campus until further notice. Online resources such as library services and tutoring will be available through the Learning Resource Center at https://libguides.chesapeake.edu/academic-support-center/home

Chestertown Christian Academy

Closed through March 27.

The Country School

Closed through March 31 with remote learning beginning March 19.

Radcliffe Creek School

Radcliffe Creek School’s K-8 program will be closed until March 30, 2020. Little Creek will be closed until March 23, 2020.

Wye River Upper School

WRUS has closed the building to students and large groups. We have moved to remote online learning for all students following the daily school class schedule. Families are asked to use the LMS system for all communications.

Washington College

Closed for the semester. Classes will move online starting March 23. Move-out date for students is March 31.

Libraries

Kent County Public Library

The library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, and library programming will be canceled through Friday, April 17.

Talbot County Free Library

Both branches are closed from Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28. The library plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, music, magazines, and movies — all of which are available free of charge, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org.

Museums and Centers

Senior Centers

All senior centers in the state are closed until further notice.

Adkins Arboretum

Adkins will close the Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center and postpone all scheduled programs, events, gatherings, and meetings until after March 28. We will continually evaluate the situation and keep you posted on future plans.

Although the grounds will be open, the Visitor’s Center will be locked throughout the next two weeks, starting today. We ask that those of you who have keys not enter the building until further notice.

Academy Art Museum

The Academy Art Museum will be closed through April 30.



Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

CBMM will temporarily close to the public on a 24-hour basis beginning Saturday, March 14. CBMM anticipates reopening April 1, subject to further evaluation.

CBMM will also postpone the 9th Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, due to an executive order announced by the state prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

CBMM will also postpone the following public events originally scheduled within the March 14–31 time frame: Open Boatshop, Chart Navigation, Delaware Restoration AFAD Days.

Events

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kent & Queen Anne’s has cancelled the March 17 session (Chestertown) of its Family Support Group. The April 7 FSG session in Centreville is still scheduled to take place at this point.

• Easton’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Potato Race, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been cancelled.

• Easton Choral Arts High Note event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is cancelled with plans to reschedule.

• Sumner Hall concert, The Music of Allen Toussaint, set for March 21, has been postponed and will be rescheduled later in the year.

• The re-opening of the Books Cafe, scheduled for March 20 and 21 at St. Luke’s Chapel in Queenstown has been postponed until further notice.

• National Music Festival’s March 22 Resonance concert is postponed to a date TBD.

• League of Women Voters First District candidates forum scheduled for March 22 at Chesapeake College is cancelled.

• The Talbot County Garden Club has cancelled its March 25 event, featuring George Coombs at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

• Screening of Fantastic Fungi, scheduled for March 26 at Temple B’Nai Israel, has been postponed.

• The Easton Branch of AAUW has postponed the “Women Who Make A Difference” luncheon, originally scheduled for March 28. It will now be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels.

• Reader’s Dinner Theatre scheduled for March 28 and 29 with the Tred Avon Players and Robert Morris is cancelled.

• Talbot Democratic Forum annual meeting, set for March 29 at the Avalon Theatre, will be postponed until September.

• Third Haven Friends Meeting Immigration Film Series (How Do We Welcome the Stranger?), to be held on March 20 and April 3, are cancelled. As of now, the DREAMers film and speaker panel still will be held on April 17. A determination will be made at a later date whether to proceed, postpone, or cancel that event.

• Chestertown Earth Day Festival set for April 18 has been cancelled.

• The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum annual Splendor event scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled.

• St. Michaels Museum annual meeting scheduled for April 19 at the St Michaels library is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

• C.E.S.’tival, scheduled for April 25, 2020, in Wilmer Park in Chestertown has been postponed.

• Tred Avon Players’ spring production of “And Then There Was None,” scheduled for April 30-May 10 is cancelled.

• Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage has cancelled all tours, including the May 9, 2020, Talbot County Tour.

• Chesapeake Champion 2020, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, has been postponed until the fall.

Churches

• The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (Chestertown) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton have both cancelled worship for Sunday March 15, and will make decisions on future services on a week-by-week basis.

• The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton has directed all in-person church worship to be suspended Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 (from Sunday, March 15, through Sunday, March 22, including the Third and Fourth Sundays of Lent).

• All activities at Third Haven Friends Meeting, other than meeting for worship, have been suspended for at least the next two weeks, March 13 through March 30. An announcement will be made when activities resume.

• First United Methodist Church in Chestertown closed for all activities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

Programs

UM Shore Regional Health

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient, and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

Compass Regional Hospice

All support groups, workshops, and volunteer trainings are cancelled until further notice effective Friday, March 13.

Cancelled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding The Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 & 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems, and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

Avalon Foundation

Closed effective Friday, March 13. All programming through April 24 is cancelled.

Decisions regarding performances and events beyond April 24 will be made by April 10.

Community Table

The Community Table in Chestertown, held on Monday nights, will be closed until school district classes reopen.

Rotary Club of St. Michaels

The Rotary Club of St Michaels meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Miles River Yacht Club. The club will not meet on March 18 and March 25. The next meeting will be tentatively on April 1, based on coronavirus events.

Mid-Shore Scholars

As of March 14, Mid-Shore Scholars will meet online only. All scholars should use their MSS hangout for the links to tutoring on Tuesdays/Thursdays and Saturday workshops.

RiverArts

RiverArts will suspend in-person group programs and activities in all locations for 30 days, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes:Clay Studio and ArtsAlive face-to-face group classes and events, Regular Clay Studio Open Studio hours, Life Drawing, Plein Air, Photography Club groups, RiverArts Film Society screenings, KidSPOT Saturday drop-ins, KidSPOT After School Enrichment program. The Main Gallery will remain open for now but cannot guarantee our regular hours. Those who want to visit the gallery are encouraged to call ahead to ensure that someone is there to welcome them.

Talbot Mentors

All program activities suspended while public schools are closed. Office at 108 Maryland Ave. closed to visitors.

Character Counts Mid-Shore

All Character Counts lessons are suspended until further notice.

Kent Cultural Alliance

All public arts events for the next two weeks will be cancelled or postponed.

Horn Point Laboratory

Upcoming Science Bytes events are cancelled.

Sumner Hall

Closed as of Friday, March 13. All scheduled activities are cancelled until further notice.

AARP Tax-Aide Mid-Shore

All AARP Midshore Tax Aide preparation sites are closed until further notice. Clients are encouraged to find an alternative for preparing their tax returns.

Chesapeake Forum

All Chesapeake Forum courses in progress or scheduled to begin before May 1, 2020 are cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19 and subsequent venue closures. The forum will evaluate the situation in April and determine whether it will hold the programs scheduled to begin after May 1.

Rebuilding Together Kent County

Upcoming volunteer events, including the Monthly [Re]Build Day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and National [Re]Build Day on April 25, are postponed.

Oxford Community Center

Oxford Community Center is closed through at least April 1st, and all classes, programs, and events are cancelled.

Kent County 4-H

All Kent County 4-H events are suspended until April 15. Check out the Maryland 4-H Facebook page for state 4-H updates.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Beginning Monday, March 16, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy offices will be closed until further notice. Staff are teleworking and can be reached by phone or email with the contact information found on the ESLC website. Staff can also be reached by calling the office line and extension listed on the website. These calls will be forwarded to staff cell numbers.

The Eastern Shore Conservation Center will be closed to the general public and available by appointment only until further notice.

St. Michaels Community Center

St. Michaels Community Center is suspending senior programs until further notice. The St. Michaels Community Center will continue to have grocery bags of basic food staples available to anyone in need, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, when non-perishable donations will also be accepted.

CASA of the Mid-Shore

CASA of the Mid-Shore offices are closed to the public. Staff will be teleworking as much as possible and will do their best to monitor email and phone messages as well as USPS mail.

Easton Economic Development Corporation

The coffee shop meetings on Wednesdays at Whole Note Coffee will be cancelled until further notice.

Businesses

• The Peoples Bank will be functioning in a drive-through only capacity as of March 17. Management will reassess opening the lobbies to the public again by March 30. For up-to-date information on The Peoples Bank’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.pbkc.com/news/COVID-19.

Courts

Maryland

All courthouses are closed to the public for a three-week period, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3. Courts will be staffed to handle emergency matters, including, but not limited to, domestic violence petitions, bail reviews, juvenile detention and shelter hearings, and search warrants.

U.S. District Court

All trials in Maryland have been postponed through April 24.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Kent County Restaurants: Take-Out Services

Chestertown

Guernsey Depot: curbside pickup. Call, text or message at 410-708-8317. Hours: Open 10 to 5 weekdays, 10-3 weekends

Play it Again Sam’s curbside pick-ups in back parking lot. Call (410) 778-2688

Chester River Wine and Cheese remains open. Beginning Tuesday, hours will be 10-4. They are adding an online order page to their website. Guests are welcome to call for pickup. They ask that only ONE person per party enter our store at a time to minimize the number of guests in the store at any time. All tastings are on hold at this time. Our contact information can be found on our website at www.chesterrivergourmet.com

Louisa’s curbside delivery in back. Call 410) 778-5360

Happy Chicken Bakery, Catering and Cafe carry-out, outdoor dining, and lunch delivery. 443-988-3955 offering gift certificates, curbside pickup, carry out, and outdoor dining. Hours now adjusted to Monday 10-1, Tues through Friday 10-2

Figgs Ordinary open during regular hours, but for carry-out and phone orders only. Call 410-282-0061

Evergrain Bakery: Take-0ut services. Call (410) 778-3333

Germaine’s Carryout: 443-282-0048

Uncle Charlie’s Bistro: Take out and will deliver in town starting Tuesday, March 16. Call (410) 778-3663

98 Cannon Riverfront Grille: Open for take-out only, 12-7 pm. Check their menu on Facebook, then: Call 443-282-0055, pick up directly in front, call 443-282-0055 when you arrive and let us know what kind of car you have—Food and beverage will be delivered to your car.

Galena

The Kitty Knight Hosue: curbside take-out and delivery within 10 miles. Call 410-648-5200

Rock Hall

Java Rock is open and will do take out orders only. Call 410-639-9909

Osprey Point Restaurant is closed until further notice. Osprey Point Inn is open.

Kent County Government

Chestertown

Town of Chestertown: The Town Office is closed to the public until further notice. Employees are still working and are available via phone or email to answer any questions you have. 410-778-0500. Payments for utilities, yard waste, permit fees, bulk trash and parking tickets can be made as follows:

Pay by credit/debit card on our website https://townofchestertown.com/

Mail payments to 118 N Cross St Chestertown, MD 21620

A lockbox has been installed outside of Town Hall where payments may be placed in an envelope and dropped off as well

Businesses and Services

Chestertown

JBK Hardware customers can shop on acehardware.com.Once they are notified the order is ready, they can call the store at 410-778-9600, from the parking lot and one of our associates will deliver the order to them in the parking lot.

Acme in Chestertown offers InstaCart. Sign up here Www.instacart.com

Bookplate: Delivery, pick up, mail orders and online ordering. (410) 778-4167

Rock Hall

Ready To Roll Transportation Service, Kent County Maryland’s only MD PSC licensed transportation provider, 410-639-2447