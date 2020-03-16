COVIS-19: Local Take Out and Delivery Resources

Responding to the accelerated exposure of COVID-19 to Marylanders, local Chestertown restaurants and other town business are stepping to help promote social distancing and self-quarantining by adding curbside delivery.

This will be updated as new information is provided. If you have not provided information from your establishment, please send to editor@chestertownspy.org

Our preliminary query found additional services with these local eateries, markets and other businesses.

Guernsey Depot is adding curbside pickup. Call, text or message them at 410-708-8317. Hours: Open 10 to 5 weekdays, 10-3 weekends

Play it Again Sam’s will offer order pick-ups in back parking lot. Call them at : (410) 778-2688

Chester River Wine and Cheese is now offering curbside pick-up. Call (443) 282-0220

Louisa’s offers curbside delivery in back. Call 410) 778-5360

Happy Chicken Bakery, Catering and Cafe offers carry out, outdoor dining and lunch delivery. 443-988-3955 offering gift certificates, curbside pickup, carry out, and outdoor dining. Hours now adjusted to Monday 10-1, Tues through Friday 10-2

Figgs Ordinary: Open during regular hours, but for carry-out and phone orders only. Call 410-282-0061

John Price JBK Hardware customers can shop on acehardware.com if they would be more comfortable not coming into contact with others. Once they are notified the order is ready, they can call the store at 410-778-9600, from the parking lot and one of our associates can bring the order out to them in the parking lot.

Acme in Chestertown offers InstaCart. Sign up here Www.instacart.com

Twinny’s in Galena is doing curbside orders as well. : (410) 648-5784

Bookplate: Delivery, pick up, mail orders and online ordering. (410) 778-4167

Evergrain Bakery: Business as usual. Call for updates: (410) 778-3333

The Kitty Knight is offering curbside take-out and delivery within 10 miles. Call 410-648-5200

Germaine’s Carryout: 443-282-0048

Uncle Charlie’s: Offers take out and will deliver in town starting Tuesday, March 16.

Aroma: Take-out. Call 443-282-0031

98 Cannon Riverfront Grille: Open for Take Out Only, 12-7 pm. Check their menu on Facebook, then: Call 443-282-0055, pick up directly in front, call 443-282-0055 When you arrive and let us know what kind of car you have—Food and beverage will be delivered to your car.