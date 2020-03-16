Bay Bridge Lane Closures and Traffic Patterns March 15-21

All work will be performed weather permitting. The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge. Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.
TOLL DOLLARS AT WORK
Reminder: The right lane on the westbound span is closed 24/7 for roadwork. Expect delays in both directions.
One lane of the eastbound span may be closed Sunday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections.
The westbound span may be closed Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Friday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections. Two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span during the full westbound span closures.
Note: Toll lanes 3, 4 & 5 closed for construction. E-ZPass only motorists use far-left lane approaching toll plaza (access lanes 1 & 2). E-ZPass accepted in all open toll lanes.
For 24/7 Bay Bridge Traffic Information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com.
Know Before You Go – For real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. Sign up for email/text alerts at https://bit.ly/2Dh9EZn. Find us at facebook.com/TheMDTA. Call 511 or visit MD511.org for statewide travel information.
