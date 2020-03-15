The Great Slow Down List: Carla Massoni

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Carla Massoni, owner of the Massoni Gallery in Chestertown:

Book: Crossing to Safety by Wallace Stegner

Listen: – Voces 8 – Eventide

Watch: About Time

Food: Risotto with dried Porcini mushrooms – or pick up at Piazza in Easton

Outing: Start at Wilmer Park in Chestertown op around to Water Street and take Philosophers Terrace to Washington College – pick up rail trail and head back to Wilmer.