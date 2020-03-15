Spy COVID-19 Daily Status Update for March 15 (1 PM)

For the next few weeks, the Spy will be aggregating the various metrics, provider capacity, and closings and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mid-Shore every twenty-four hours. If your organization, school or company is not listed, please send us information about programming changes at editor@chestertownspy.org or editor@talbotspy.org.

Summary

Closings and Postponements

Schools

Public schools

All public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, by order of the state school superintendent.

Chesapeake College

• Spring break will be extended through March 27 for students.

• Classes, including the start of spring accelerated courses, are scheduled to resume on March 30.

• Starting March 30, the majority of courses will be delivered remotely with the aid of technology.

• Services, such as the LRC (library), Early Childhood Education Center, Bookstore, Fitness Center, Higher Education Center, etc. will be closed through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• Wye Mills and Cambridge locations will be closed to the public through March 29. This date is likely to be extended.

• All public events at the college are cancelled now through April 30. This date may be extended. In addition, buildings on the Wye Mills campus and the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center are closed to the public until further notice. The Todd Performing Arts Center, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, the Fitness Center, the Barnes and Noble bookstore on campus, and the Sodexo café are all included in the closure.

• All athletic events and activities are suspended for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

• Commencement ceremonies will not occur on campus on May 20. A virtual ceremony is being considered.

• Students are not to visit campus until further notice. Online resources such as library services and tutoring will be available through the Learning Resource Center at https://libguides.chesapeake.edu/academic-support-center/home

Washington College

Classes will move online through April 3. The college previously had announced it was extending spring break until March 23.

Libraries

Talbot County Free Library

Effective Saturday, March 14, the Talbot County Free Library will be cancelling all library public programming and outreach activities at both branches up to and including Friday, March 27.

In addition, the library is cancelling all story times at both branches through Wednesday, April 15.

Groups may still meet in the meeting rooms at this time and bookings for future reservations are still being taken. Some

computers will selectively be taken out of service to encourage social distancing. The library will also be extending due dates so that patrons who wish to avoid public places (including the library) can do so without incurring fines. Delivery of inter-library loans and holds from other Eastern Shore libraries will be suspended through the end of March.

The library encourages all patrons to minimize their time spent in the library to ensure their safety. As this is an ever-changing event, please monitor the library’s social media and website for updates and additional changes that may be required.

Patrons are also encouraged to take advantage of the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, music, magazines, and movies — all of which are available free of charge, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org.

Kent County Public Library

The library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, and library programming will be canceled through Friday, April 17.

Museums

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

CBMM will temporarily close to the public on a 24-hour basis beginning Saturday, March 14. CBMM anticipates reopening April 1, subject to further evaluation.

CBMM will also postpone the 9th Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, due to an executive order announced by the state prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people.

CBMM will also postpone the following public events originally scheduled within the March 14–31 time frame: Open Boatshop, Chart Navigation, Delaware Restoration AFAD Days.

Events

• Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble concert, scheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, is cancelled with plans to reschedule. Monday evening rehearsals are cancelled until further notice.

• End of Life Planning workshop, scheduled for Monday, March 16, at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center, is postponed.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kent & Queen Anne’s has cancelled the March 17 session (Chestertown) of its Family Support Group. The April 7 FSG session in Centreville is still scheduled to take place at this point.

• Easton’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Potato Race, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been cancelled.

• Easton Choral Arts High Note event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is cancelled with plans to reschedule.

• Sumner Hall concert, The Music of Allen Toussaint, set for March 21, has been postponed and will be rescheduled later in the year.

• National Music Festival’s March 22 Resonance concert is postponed to a date TBD.

• League of Women Voters First District candidates forum scheduled for March 22 at Chesapeake College is cancelled.

• The Talbot County Garden Club has cancelled its March 25 event, featuring George Coombs at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

• The Easton Branch of AAUW has postponed the “Women Who Make A Difference” luncheon, originally scheduled for March 28. It will now be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels.

• Reader’s Dinner Theatre scheduled for March 28 and 29 with the Tred Avon Players and Robert Morris is cancelled.

• Talbot Democratic Forum annual meeting, set for March 29 at the Avalon Theatre, will be postponed until September.

• Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage has cancelled all tours, including the May 9, 2020, Talbot County Tour.

• Chesapeake Champion, 2020, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, has been postponed until the fall.

• Third Haven Friends Meeting Immigration Film Series (How Do We Welcome the Stranger?), to be held on March 20 and April 3, are cancelled. As of now, the DREAMers film and speaker panel still will be held on April 17. A determination will be made at a later date whether to proceed, postpone, or cancel that event.

• Tred Avon Players’ spring production of “And Then There Was None,” scheduled for April 30-May 10 is cancelled.

Churches

• The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (Chestertown) and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton have both cancelled worship for Sunday March 15, and will make decisions on future services on a week-by-week basis.

• The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton has directed all in-person church worship to be suspended Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 (from Sunday, March 15, through Sunday, March 22, including the Third and Fourth Sundays of Lent).

• All activities at Third Haven Friends Meeting, other than meeting for worship, have been suspended for at least the next two weeks, March 13 through March 30. An announcement will be made when activities resume.

Programs

UM Shore Regional Health

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient, and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

Compass Regional Hospice

All support groups, workshops, and volunteer trainings are cancelled until further notice effective Friday, March 13.

Cancelled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding The Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 & 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems, and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

Avalon Foundation

Closed effective Friday, March 13. All programming through April 24 is cancelled.

Decisions regarding performances and events beyond April 24 will be made by April 10.

Community Table

The Community Table in Chestertown, held on Monday nights, will be closed until school district classes reopen.

Rotary Club of St. Michaels

The Rotary Club of St Michaels meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Miles River Yacht Club. The club will not meet on March 18 and March 25. The next meeting will be tentatively on April 1, based on coronavirus events.

Mid-Shore Scholars

As of March 14, Mid-Shore Scholars will meet online only. All scholars should use their MSS hangout for the links to tutoring on Tuesdays/Thursdays and Saturday workshops.

RiverArts

RiverArts will suspend in-person group programs and activities in all locations for 30 days, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes:

• Clay Studio and ArtsAlive face-to-face group classes and events

• Regular Clay Studio Open Studio hours

• Life Drawing, Plein Air, Photography Club groups

• RiverArts Film Society screenings

• KidSPOT Saturday drop-ins

• KidSPOT After School Enrichment program

The Main Gallery will remain open for now but cannot guarantee our regular hours. Those who want to visit the gallery are encouraged to call ahead to ensure that someone is there to welcome them.

Talbot Mentors

All program activities suspended while public schools are closed. Office at 108 Maryland Ave. closed to visitors.

Character Counts Mid-Shore

All Character Counts lessons are suspended until further notice.

Kent Cultural Alliance

All public arts events for the next two weeks will be cancelled or postponed.

Horn Point Laboratory

Upcoming Science Bytes events are cancelled.

Sumner Hall

Closed as of Friday, March 13. All scheduled activities are cancelled until further notice.

AARP Tax-Aide Program in Kent County

The AARP Tax-Aide Program is suspending tax preparation at the Amy Lynn Ferris Senior Center on Saturdays and at the Kent County Community Center on Thursdays until further notice. Clients are encouraged to find an alternative for preparing their tax returns.

Chesapeake Forum

All Chesapeake Forum courses in progress or scheduled to begin before May 1, 2020 are cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19 and subsequent venue closures. The forum will evaluate the situation in April and determine whether it will hold the programs scheduled to begin after May 1.

Rebuilding Together Kent County

Upcoming volunteer events, including the Monthly [Re]Build Day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and National [Re]Build Day on April 25, are postponed.

Oxford Community Center

Oxford Community Center is closed through at least April 1st, and all classes, programs, and events are cancelled.

Courts

Maryland

All civil and criminal jury trials in the circuit courts throughout the state of Maryland scheduled to begin March 16 through April 3, 2020, shall be suspended on an emergency basis pending further order of the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Court

All trials in Maryland have been postponed through April 24.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.