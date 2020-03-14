The Great Slow Down List: Jean Sanders

Each day for the next thirty days, The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation. Today is Jean Sanders, the art editor for the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy:
Book: Notes From a Small Island by Bill Bryson
Film: Contagion (Amazon Prime)
Listen: Podcasts from Slate Political Gabfest
Food: Baking French bread because our grocery store was selling stale baguettes
TV: Call the Midwife
Outing: Walking the dog twice a day at the cemetery
