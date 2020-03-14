Compass Regional Hospice Receives Donation from the United Way of Caroline County

In late 2019, Compass Regional Hospice revealed a plan for expanded services in Caroline County. The United Way of Caroline County announced a gift of $6,000 towards the construction of a new facility in Denton.

The United Way of Caroline County supports agencies in the community that provides human service needs to the county. Since 1982, the United Way of Caroline County has distributed approximately $1,750,000 in gifts from local businesses and individuals. “Compass Hospice provides such an important service to our community and does so with care and compassion. We are pleased to be able to use funds provided by our generous donors to support their vision for a new facility that will serve our residents for decades to come,” said Sara Visintainer, UWCC Vice President.

“We are in the process of building a hospice facility in Caroline County. The new facility will house six residential beds, as well as host space for grief counseling and other specialty services. We are committed to providing equal services to the residents in the three counties we serve, and believe Caroline County residents have the right to seek our care in the comfort of their own community,” said Chief Executive Officer, Heather Guerieri. Compass has been serving the residents of Caroline County since 2014, and has since provided hospice and supportive care to over 800 patients, and grief support to nearly 600 more residents.

The new facility will be housed on land donated by the County. The property is currently county-owned, and located adjacent to the Caroline County Health and Human Services Building in the town of Denton. When announcing the donation, the Commissioners noted the need for a brick and mortar facility in the County, and their commitment and determination on moving this project forward. The Caroline Hospice Foundation has also agreed to help make this facility a reality and will be donating proceeds of the Caroline House sale and bequests for this project.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.