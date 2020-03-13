The Garfield Center to Temporarily Close Due to Growing National Health Crisis

In order to responsibly address the continuing health concerns over the spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with Public Health officials’ recommendations regarding social distancing during this crisis, the Garfield Center has instituted a plan to reduce the risk of exposure for our audiences.

The Garfield Center is temporarily closing to the public, effective immediately, for a period of at least two weeks until March 29. During this period of time, we will continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential for continuing our closure.

As a part of our greater Chestertown and Kent County community, we feel great responsibility toward the health and welfare of our friends, neighbors and visitors. Our decision to temporarily close is not made lightly, but with everyone’s best interest at heart. We look forward to reopening at a time in the near future when we can entertain our patrons once again.

The following programs are immediately affected by the current situation:

The Kent Cultural Alliance staged reading of “American Son” and discussion, planned for this Saturday, March 7, has been postponed to a date still to be determined.

Ongoing Chester River Youth Choir rehearsals have been suspended until further notice.

The film premiere of “She Wins; Beyond the Bruises” and its discussion, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to a date still to be determined.

The Garfield Improv Night, scheduled for March 24, is cancelled.

Open Mic Night, scheduled for March 25, is cancelled.

No box office hours during the closure.

If further schedule adjustments become necessary, they will be announced at a later date.

Critical business with the Garfield Center will continue during the temporary closure by appointment only. Our staff is available via email: Nic Carter (ncarter@garfieldcenter.org) for music and theatrical programming issues, Paul Cambardella (pcambardella@garfieldcenter.org) for education programming issues, and Steven Arnold (sarnold@garfieldcenter.org) for all other issues.

The Garfield Center will monitor local and state health authorities and quickly follow any guidance they suggest. Should the Garfield Center’s temporary closure be extended we will announce that information as soon as it is determined.

The best resource for further updates is via our website at www.garfieldcenter.org. You will also find a link there to join our email list for future updates.