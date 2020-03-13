COVID-19: Mid-Shore Cancellations, Closings, and Postponements

For the next few weeks the Spy will be aggregating the various closings and cancellations on the Mid-Shore every twenty-four hours. If your organization, school or company is not listed, please send us information about programming changes at editor@chestertownspy.org or editor@talbotspy.org.

Schools

All public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, by order of the state school superintendent.

Events

• St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Oxford Community Center, will be canceled as a sit-down event. The traditional Irish meal will be prepared fresh and served in “to-go” containers available for pick-up between 6-7 p.m.

• Eagle Festival, set for Saturday, March 14, at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, is cancelled.

• AMERICAN SON, A Play Reading, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Garfield Center for the Arts will be postponed with a date to be determined.

• Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble concert, scheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, is cancelled with plans to reschedule. Monday evening rehearsals are cancelled until further notice.

• Easton’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Potato Race, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been cancelled.

• Easton Choral Arts High Note event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is cancelled with plans to reschedule.

• League of Women Voters First District candidates forum scheduled for March 22 at Chesapeake College is cancelled.

• The Talbot County Garden Club has cancelled its March 25 event, featuring George Coombs at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.

• Talbot Democratic Forum annual meeting, set for March 29 at the Avalon Theatre, will be postponed until September.

• End of Life Planning workshop, scheduled for Monday, March 16, at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center, is postponed.

• Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage has cancelled all tours, including the May 9, 2020, Talbot County Tour.

• Chesapeake Champion, 2020, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, has been postponed until the fall.

Programs

UM Shore Regional Health

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient, and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

Compass Regional Hospice

All support groups, workshops, and volunteer trainings are cancelled until further notice effective Friday, March 13.

Cancelled events include Washington College Grief Group (on Thursday evenings), Sudlersville Senior Center “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 13), NAACP Workshop on Understanding The Grief Journey (March 21), Herron Point Workshop on “Change & Loss” Workshop (March 19), Volunteer Training (March 24, 25 & 26), Monthly Veteran Café, all school-based Grief Support in the public school systems, and all monthly Grief Support Groups.

Kent County Public Library

The library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, and library programming will be canceled through Friday, April 17.

Avalon Foundation

Closed effective Friday, March 13. All programming through April 24 is cancelled.

Decisions regarding performances and events beyond April 24 will be made by April 10.

RiverArts

RiverArts will suspend in-person group programs and activities in all locations for 30 days, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. This includes:

• Clay Studio and ArtsAlive face-to-face group classes and events

• Regular Clay Studio Open Studio hours

• Life Drawing, Plein Air, Photography Club groups

• RiverArts Film Society screenings

• KidSPOT Saturday drop-ins

• KidSPOT After School Enrichment program

The Main Gallery will remain open for now but cannot guarantee our regular hours. Those who want to visit the gallery are encouraged to call ahead to ensure that someone is there to welcome them.

Talbot Mentors

All program activities suspended while public schools are closed. Office at 108 Maryland Ave. closed to visitors.

Character Counts Mid-Shore

All Character Counts lessons are suspended until further notice.

Kent Cultural Alliance

All public arts events for the next two weeks will be cancelled or postponed.

Horn Point Laboratory

Upcoming Science Bytes events are cancelled.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.