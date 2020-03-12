UM Shore Regional Health Announces Cancellation of Meetings and Classes in All Facilities

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m., all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Earlier this week, free blood pressure screenings conducted by hospital volunteers were cancelled and the gift and consignment/thrift shops operated by the three hospital Auxiliaries were closed.

“These cancellations are implemented in an abundance of caution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, throughout our five county region,” says Dr. William H. Huffner, senior vice president, Medical Affairs and chief medical officer. “The health and safety of our patients, their families, our staff and volunteers are paramount. We are undertaking all measures possible to minimize the possibility of exposure and infection in our hospitals and outpatient facilities, and in our communities.”

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.