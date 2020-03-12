Md. Dept. of Aging Secretary Orders Senior Centers to Close Indefinitely

Dr. Rona Kramer, Maryland Department of Aging secretary, has ordered senior centers across the state to close indefinitely as a precaution to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Although no cases have been reported in connection with senior centers, officials are particularly concerned about the state’s older population. Older adults with COVID-19 have been particularly hard-hit by the disease.

The state health department offers the following information:

Older adults (age 60+) and those with pre-existing medical conditions have a greater risk for serious illness, and in some cases death, if they become infected with COVID-19. Examples of pre-existing medical conditions include: cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other conditions that impact the immune system’s ability to fight germs.

Currently, people are at risk for contracting COVID-19 who:

• recently traveled to geographic areas of concern

• have close, personal contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19

• care for people with COVID-19

If you are an older adult or you have one and more chronic health conditions, you can take action to reduce your risk of exposure to COVID-19:

• take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others

• when you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content

• avoid crowds as much as possible