Editorial: It Will Take a Community to Cover the Coronavirus Crisis

Like most news organizations confronted by the challenge of covering the Coronavirus pandemic, the Spy has entered a strange new world in keeping our communities informed and up-to-date on how this severe health risk is impacting the Mid-Shore.

The coronavirus outbreak is already making an impact in the State of Maryland, and the Spy will make every effort to keep our readers current on what is happening in Kent County as soon as we can.

In the meantime, the Spy will also need our readers to help. We ask our subscribers to pass along cancellations, institutional announcements, and other pertinent information that will help make the Eastern Shore as safe as possible during this challenging time.

We ask you to forward any information you might have to editor@chestertownspy.org so that we can relay that vital information to the community as quickly as possible.

It takes a village to weather this threatening storm. Please keep the flow of information coming in the days and weeks that follow.