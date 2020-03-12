Chestertown RiverArts Reclaimed Runway To Be Held Online

With the health of the community in mind, Chestertown RiverArts announces the cancellation of the face-to-face Reclaimed Runway event, and a shift to an alternative online event as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that fewer people are sick at any one time, and everyone can be treated properly.

In order to share the fabulous outfits concocted by this year’s talented designers, and in the spirit of the boisterous fun that is the Reclaimed Runway, RiverArts presents OH NO NO CORONO… We’re Taking It Online!, an interactive, virtual Reclaimed Runway show, livestreamed from the RiverArts Main Gallery, hosted by The Mad Prophet of All Things Recyclable Greg Farley, with online People’s Choice voting, judging for the “Best In Show” prize, exciting auction items, and of course the opportunity to donate generously and support RiverArts vital community programs and activities.

“Social distancing” doesn’t have to mean “social isolation”

RiverArts has determined, “We won’t shut our community down—we’ll find out-of-the-box ways to come together safely.” Plans are in progress for a lively, engaging, and innovative event bringing people together to have fun and support RiverArts. More details will be forthcoming about:

How to watch the livestreamed show Perks available by buying a “Virtual Table” for a watch party at your home with a small group of friends The big reveal of Online Auction Items and how to bid Details about RiverArts funding needs and what your contributions will support



Join RiverArts for this new version of the Reclaimed Runway, and be part of finding cutting-edge ways to connect. Donate online anytime at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org

RiverArts has also announced that KidSPOT’s Saturday drop-in session has been cancelled for March 14. Any further cancellations or changes to RiverArts events will be decided as needed as the situation evolves, always with the safety of the community as the primary concern.

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.