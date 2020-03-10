You Are Not Alone

Mental Illness Family Support Groups Continue in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties is pleased to inform the public of our Family Support Groups. These groups are peer-led groups for family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. The groups are offered to the public at no cost. Support group members gain insight from the challenges and successes of other group members

facing similar circumstances.

Family members or friends of someone with mental illness find from the support group that they are not alone and that they can find the support they need from the group. The family support group is unique because it follows a structured model, ensuring everyone the opportunity to be heard and to get information and the support that they need. The support groups are free, confidential, and led by people

who have loved ones with mental illness.

By sharing your experiences with a group in a safe and confidential setting, you gain hope and develop supportive relationships. The group encourages empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community. Members benefit through others’ experiences, discover inner strengths, and learn how to identify and use local resources.

One group member said, “The most beneficial thing for me to learn was that I am not alone. I found the NAMI Family Support Group at the time I really needed it!”

NAMI offers its Family Support Program on the first Tuesday of the month in Centreville and the third Tuesday of the month in Chestertown, from 7:00 – 8:30 pm. For more information contact: 443-480-0565 or namikentandqueenannes@gmail.com