Compass Regional Hospice to Host Spring Volunteer Training in Caroline County

Compass Regional Hospice will be offering their three-day spring training session in Denton for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.

The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24, 25 and 26, and will take place at the St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 100 S 5th Avenue, Denton. Registration is required and completing the entire class is necessary for volunteers who wish to provide companionship and support to Compass Regional Hospice’s patients and their loved ones in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with our patients. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much needed break to tend to other responsibilities.” said Robyn Affron, volunteer manager at Compass Regional Hospice. “Occasionally our patients need some gardening or laundry done, or a quick errand run. Our volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.”

Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communications techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. In addition to patient care volunteers, Compass is currently seeking volunteers for Estate Treasures, their upscale retail shop whose proceeds support Compass’ hospice program.Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass Regional Hospice.

To register or find out more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice, contact Robyn Affron at 443-262-4112 or raffron@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.