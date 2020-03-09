Kirwan Conversations: A Chat with Talbot County Schools Superintendent Kelly Griffith

Two weeks ago, the Spy started a series of interviews with senior stakeholders in the state and on the Eastern Shore to discuss the landmark recommendations of the Kirwan Commission and the resulting legislation now under consideration in Annapolis.

We began with Michael Sanderson, the director of Maryland Association of Counties, who stated very clearly that the proposed Kirwan recommendations would be the “most consequential policy decisions that any of these policymakers are going to make during their whole political career.”

Given how serious these reforms would mean on the Eastern Shore, we continued with our interview with Dr. Karen Couch, the superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, and, more importantly, one of the few education professionals to serve on the commission. It is also noteworthy to point out the Dr. Couch represented the smallest county school system in the State.

In this week’s installment, we talk to Kelly Griffith, Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools, for her take on the five primary recommendations of Kirwan and drill down on the impact it may have on the Mid-Shore and her school district.

For more information about Kirwan and Blueprint for Maryland's Future, please go here.