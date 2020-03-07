Op-Ed: Let’s Go Joe! By J.E. Dean and Maria Grant

Super Tuesday marked the much-hoped-for rebirth of the Biden campaign. It was remarkable. Our faith in the electorate was restored. President Trump is right to fear him. A smart, experienced, decent leader is exactly what America needs right now. Finally, we can look forward to the next primary, the convention, and election day.

These are welcome developments but taking anything for granted these days is imprudent. Bernie Sanders is still out there, ready, willing and able to deliver an election prize to Trump. And the general election itself will be no cakewalk. Any fight with an opponent with Trump’s ethics, money, and willingness to appeal to the worst in us should not be taken lightly.

We are enthusiastic supporters of the Vice President. Nonetheless, we believe he must take several actions to become a stronger candidate. Here’s our advice:

Use coherent concise talking points on every issue. Back up your statements with specific facts and figures whenever possible. Don’t talk too long. Aggressively avoid rambling. Only cite examples directly germane to your point.

Stress that when you are president, you will appoint cabinet members, ambassadors, etc., with deep expertise in their fields. The days of Rick Perry (a Dancing with the Stars contestant in charge of Energy) Ben Carson (a brain surgeon in charge of HUD), family members developing a Middle East peace policy, etc., are over.

Develop a better defense for the Hunter Biden/Burisma attacks that are bound to continue. Consider something like this: “My son Hunter did nothing illegal. Let me make that clear. In hindsight, the optics don’t look great. However, that is far from committing an illegal act. I commit to you that in my administration family members and relatives will not be given positions. As you know, Hunter has struggled with addiction for many years of his adult life. Many of you have had or have family members who experience similar struggles. Hunter has come out on the other side. I hope and pray that your family also finds a positive path forward from this terrible disease.”

Lead a return to decency, kindness and compassion. In your administration, there will be no more name calling, mean-spirited comments and divisive rhetoric. Racism has no place in 21st century America. Let’s be who we can be, not who some of us were. Let’s “pay it forward” and encourage acts of kindness toward our fellow men and women.

Pledge and lead the unification of America. Although we always will have differing opinions, we are stronger when we listen to each other. Let’s find and embrace the middle ground, guided by truth, science, compassion and justice.

Name a woman as your vice president running mate. For many women, it’s a slap in the face that the three candidates left standing are white men who are more than 70 years old. Select a woman not because of her ethnicity but because of her talents and experience and her commitment to the cause. You have many strong women from whom to choose. Amy Klobuchar comes to mind.

Commit to joining forces with the rest of the world—climate change, peace, solving health issues, etc. It’s not America against the rest of the world. It’s America teaming with the rest of the world to make it a better place for all.

Concede that Bernie, Liz, Kamala, Bloomberg, Mayor Pete and Amy had some good ideas. Embrace those good ideas. They are right. There is too much income inequality in our society. Climate change must be addressed with big proposals. Criminal justice reform is long overdue. It’s okay to reject some of the draconian, overly expensive, and divisive proposals, but let’s remember why most Democrats vote democratic. Progress is in Democrats’ DNA. So, be bold. With your credibility, you can take us places where none of the other candidates could. Consider some candidates for cabinet posts. Bloomberg would be great at OMB or Treasury. Mayor Pete would shine at the VA, etc.

It’s more than four months until Democrats meet in Milwaukee. A lot can happen between now and then. To ensure Biden’s place on top of the ticket, and that Trump will return to his illustrious business and entertainment career, the Vice President needs to step up his game. We are confident that he can. We look forward to welcoming Uncle Joe as our President in January of 2021.

Maria Grant served as Principal-in-Charge of the Federal Human Capital practice of Deloitte Consulting. Since her retirement from Deloitte, she has focused on writing, music, reading, travel, gardening and nature. J.E. Dean of Oxford writes on politics and current affairs. He is a former counsel to a Congressional Committee, attorney and public affairs consultant.