Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble Presents “Around the World in 60 Minutes” March 15

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble continues its 2019-2020 season on Sunday, March 15, with a concert entitled “Around the World in 60 Minutes.” Music Director Charles Thai will conduct this free band concert at 4 p.m. in Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.

The program begins with “Serengeti” by John Higgins that is based on folk themes of central Africa, followed by “Tribal Journeys” by Justin Harden that draws upon melodies from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean region.

The “Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst uses folk songs from England and Ireland: “March” (“Morris Dance,” “Swansea Town,” “Claudy Banks”), “Song Without Words” (“I’ll Love My Love”), and “Fantasia on the Dargason.”

Next, “Scenes of Wonder” by Mark Williams paints musical pictures of several sites in Europe: Stonehenge in England, the Louvre in Paris, and Pamplona, Spain, during the annual festival featuring the running of the bulls.

“Land of the Thunder Dragon” arranged by Michael Story uses a song from the Asian country of Bhutan, “Chumo La Dingshoin.” Rob Grice’s “Mountain of the Sun” expresses the passion of the Omani people who have inhabited their country on the shores of the Arabian Sea for thousands of years.

“Fantasy on a Japanese Folk Song” by Samuel R. Hazo tells the story of a Japanese immigrant married to an American who periodically longs for the culture of her childhood. Lastly, “Prairie Dance” by Gary D. Ziek is a lively musical portrait of the high plains of the western United States.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Rehearsals start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room (no. 116) in Gibson Center for the Arts. For further information, call 410-778-2829, send a message to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or go to facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is partially supported by a grant from the Kent Cultural Alliance.