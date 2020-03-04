The Chestertown Spy

Spy Eye: Chestertown Students and General Public on Racism in Community

As reported in yesterday’s Spy, Chestertown kicked off its regular town meeting Monday night with an hour-long discussion about racism as the town and Washington College addressed recent incidents of harassment of minority students.

In part two of this report, we share the comments and remarks from those in the audience who wished to speak that evening.

This video is approximately thirty-eight minutes in length.

