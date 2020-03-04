Furious Hours Author Casey Cep to Read at Washington College March 17

Nonfiction writer Casey Cep will be at Washington College on Tuesday, March 17, as part of the spring Sophie Kerr Lecture Series. This free and public reading will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall, and will be followed by a book sale and signing.

Casey Cep is a writer from the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The New Republic, among many other publications. Her first book, now a New York Times bestseller, is Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee (Knopf, 2019). A proud graduate of the Talbot County Public Schools, she has an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.Phil. from the University of Oxford, where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

For more information, see the annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/9229-2019-20-literary-events-brochure. More information about the Sophie Kerr Department can be found here: www.washcoll.edu/departments/english/sophie-kerr-legacy/.