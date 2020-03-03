Sultana Announces Discounts for Residential Summer Programs

SEF Announces 40% Discounts on Residential Summer Programs for Rising 7th, 8th, and 9th Grade Students in Kent County

As an extension of its highly successful Watershed Watch program for 7th grade students, the Sultana Education Foundation is offering 40% discounts on five-day residential summer programs for rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders who attend Kent County schools. Established in 2017, Watershed Watch is a comprehensive field program that uses the Radcliffe Creek watershed in Chestertown as a case study to introduce students to broader ecological concepts related to the health of the Chesapeake Bay. At the end of the program, students implement Action Projects that play a role in improving the health of the stream. This innovative initiative is conducted in partnership with Kent County Middle School, Radcliffe Creek School, Kent School, and the Chestertown Christian Academy

“We see a great benefit for Watershed Watch students to participate in these extended summer programs,” commented Chris Cerino, Vice President of the Sultana Education Foundation. “Our five-day residential trips are an incredible opportunity for these students to have a more in depth experience on the Chesapeake, and furthers the Foundation’s mission to create future stewards of the Bay.”

The Watershed Watch Summer Program Discount applies to five-day residential trips onboard the schooner SULTANA, as well as five-day kayak camping trips on the Sassafras and Nanticoke Rivers. The discount is made possible by generous funding provided by grants from the Indian Point Foundation, the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, and the Veverka Family Foundation.

For additional information about the Sultana Education Foundation’s Summer Programs, visit www.sultanaeducation.org or call 410-778-5954.