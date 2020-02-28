Mid-Shore Arts: Avalon Theatre Introduces “Winter Shorts”

In addition to their many concerts, the Avalon Theatre continues to look for better ways to serve the youth of their community. As some of the younger actors in the area moved onto high school, it came to their attention that their needs had grown and changed. Almost a year ago, the Avalon created a focus group of students and parents to find out what they wanted most in terms of plays, shows, and such. What they learned was that they wanted to take more control over putting on a show. They wanted to share the creativity and put to use what they had learned from years of studying in grade school, high school, and various acting programs in the area.

As a result, the Avalon created a program where the students run the whole show. Responsibilities included picking the play, casting, and ultimately the final result, a quality stage production. Next weekend, the Avalon presents – via area high school students – “Winter Shorts”. This year the show consists of two one act plays, “Every Novel You Read in High School (in 25 Minutes or Less)” – Directed by Luke Adelman and an adaptation of Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play” – Directed by Galen Marquess.

“The high school students are capable of taking on more of the complexities in putting on a theatrical production,” said Jess Bellis, CFO at The Avalon. “They don’t have to be told what to do or how to sort out all of the pieces. It gives them access and empowers them to create what THEY want under the stress and conditions of real life. This is their show from start to finish. Our only real contact is with the director for obvious reasons. They carry the responsibility of making something worthy. This show is their baby,” said Bellis.

The Avalon wishes to thank the brave directors who stepped up for the first time. Directing a show is hard in any situation, let alone being the first ones to give it a shot. The Avalon hopes that you will support their efforts to engage and empower these talented young people regardless of whether you can attend in person or purchase tickets to be paid forward.

ABOUT THE SHOWS

Every Novel You Read in High School by Ian McWethy, directed by Luke Adelman.

This comedy is the one where a theater group attempts to present all those novels you read in high school before school lets out for the summer. Pray for them. They’re gonna need it. (If you like Shakespeare Abridged… consider Every Novel You Read in High School.) Ian McWethy’s plays have been produced over a thousand times in all 50 states and internationally.

The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, Directed by Galen Marquess

Inspired by Hitchcock’s classic tale and performed as a live period radio play. Richard Hannay is visiting 1930s London when he meets Annabella Smith, who is on the run from foreign agents, after a disturbance at a music hall. Later that night, Annabella is murdered and Hannay must then try to break the spy ring and prove his innocence.