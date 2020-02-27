UM SRH Birthing Center at Easton’s ‘Operation Lullaby’ Heralds New Arrivals

The Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton is bringing the joy of a baby’s birth to patients, staff and visitors throughout the hospital by activating “Operation: Lullaby.” Johannes Brahms’ “The Lullaby” will play over the loudspeaker throughout the Easton hospital, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every time a baby is born.

First published in 1868, “The Lullaby” was dedicated to Brahms’s friend, Bertha Faber, on the occasion of the birth of her second son. “The Lullaby” was first performed in public on December 22, 1869, in Vienna, Austria, by Louise Dustmann (singer) and Clara Schumann (piano).

According to Luanne Satchell, nurse manager, Women’s and Children’s Health Services, “When you hear the lullaby, it is within minutes of the birth of a child. We really didn’t realize the impact this program would have on patients and other team members, but it’s been a really positive addition to the Birthing Center and the hospital as a whole. When you think about it, we are celebrating the joy of birth with our entire hospital community. People have sought our team members out to report that it really puts a smile on their faces and we couldn’t be happier.”

