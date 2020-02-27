Commerce: High Street Vintage

Earlier this year, one of my architectural clients, Susan Collings, was my guide to the Dixon Auction House at Crumpton near Chestertown and I wrote an article for the Spy about my fantastic experience there. At that time, Susan had a vintage clothing and jewelry store in DC. She regularly attended the Wednesday jewelry auction at Crumpton seeking items for her store. Now that her Kent County house renovations are nearing completion, Susan closed her DC store and she and four other partners opened High Street Vintage at 335 High Street in June of this year.

The partners have different but complementary specialties which contribute to the unique collection of items found in the store. Susan’s focus is vintage clothing and jewelry. Antiques are the specialty of her partners Allan and Pat, who have been antique dealers since the 1990’s and they search Crumpton, area flea markets and estate sales for furnishings. They also have a particular interest in Mid-Century Modern furniture and accessories. After running the popular store “Fishbones” in Rock Hall, antique dealers Carol and Ray joined the group and their search for household items. Partner Sevilla came to the group from the Georgetown, DC Flea Market and her primary interest is fine art.

High Street Vintage’s collection includes antiques, art, curiosities, period housewares, lighting, pottery, stained glass accent windows, vintage clothing, vintage objects, vintage jewelry and mid-century modern furniture, accessories and lighting. High Street Vintage also selects items on consignment from estate sales and welcome inquiries from area interior designers. The partners are constantly seeking new items and rotating the store’s displays.

I love interior design and am always on the look-out for accessories, lighting, etc. for my home and for pieces to add to my collections of pitchers and Oaxacan animal wood carvings. On the day I visited, I saw an antique 4-piece bamboo set that would enhance any sunroom, a Regency style hall table, vintage housewares, glassware, accent rugs, Shaker style ladder back chairs and many other items. If you are seeking an item in a particular style, the partners will be glad to help you.

High Street Vintage participates in Chestertown events such as First Friday and the recent “A Dickens of a Christmas” weekend. Their display that weekend included a Victorian settee perfect for a bedroom or study.

For more information about High Street Vintage, visit www.facebook.com, call 443-282-0166 or stop by Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.