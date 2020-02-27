Chestertown Lions Club Supports Students at Garnet Elementary School

Again this year, the Chestertown Lions Club funded the One School, One Book program. The One School, One Book program is a national program designed to create a shared reading experience within a single community. Every student (375) received a copy of our selected book, Brambleheart by Henry Cole. Families are encouraged to read the book together at home. There are activities at school to promote and enrich this shared reading experience. Each morning there is a trivia question that is read on the morning announcements. Students receive a prize if they answer the question correctly.

Community volunteers video recorded the reading of the chapters. Teachers uploaded the videos to school website. Students are encouraged to watch the videos at home, if they don’t have reading support. Teachers also provide time for students to watch the videos during school.

Rick Coffman, President of the Chestertown Lions Club said “Youth Services is just one of the Causes supported by Lions in addition to Vision, Hunger, the Environment and Diabetes awareness.” “Support of the One School, One Book program is a great way to provide a better opportunity for the youth of the community.”

For information about the Lions Club, reach out to Rick Coffman at richard.coffman5@gmail.com.