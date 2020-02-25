Aspen Wye Fellow Event on Africa March 5

Africa, second only to Asia as the world’s largest and most populous continent, is catching the attention of nations looking for ways to influence, develop and invest in its often impoverished but natural resource-rich nations. China, Russia and the United States top the list of nations eyeing the opportunities and challenges that abound on the burgeoning African continent.

On March 5th, the Aspen Wye Fellows will host Sergio Pimenta, the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation Vice President of Middle East and Africa, who will give a thorough survey of the macro-political and economic state of Africa, including trends in demographics and growth. The IFC is the World Bank’s commercial bank and was founded on a bold idea: that the private sector is essential to development in emerging markets. What big challenges does Africa face and what are the trends going forward that can make it a full success story? What role will the private sector and public/private partnerships play on the developing continent?

Pimenta will address these topics and many others, such as how private sector development in emerging African markets affects the American consumer and investor. What role should the United States and the Western world play in Africa’s development. What does the increasing Asian and Western diplomatic and military presence mean for the people of African nations?

The Wye Fellows speaker events are private engagements for member Fellows, but there is limited guest seating for select events.